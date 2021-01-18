Whether you’re looking for a dessert to top off a nice meal or want something sweet to compliment your morning coffee – desserts are the perfect companion. From cookies to donuts to chocolate bars to cupcakes to ice cream– there are so many options to satisfy that sweet tooth craving.

Desserts are among the most exciting food categories, with food innovations accelerating over the past few years. One of the few catalysts for this movement has been the explosion of food bloggers on social media sharing their creations as well as influx of baking shows across popular streaming networks like Netflix.

This cultural moment is inspiring the next generation of bakers to bring the coolest dessert innovations to life – with fusions of flavors, textures, and food types. Over the past year, there have been many dessert innovations. Of the dessert innovations, none was as stand out as the cronut. That’s right, you get the delicious toppings and shape you know and love about a donut combined with the flaky deliciousness of a croissant. It is the perfect fusion. Also, there are many different types of pastries that foodies are obsessed with. With all kinds of shapes and flavors, they are a cult favorite of kids.

So, if you’re looking for a new dessert to try, where do you get started? With the cluttered shelf of dessert options at bakeries and grocery stores, it can be impossible to decide what to try next.

We love helping food lovers navigate these impossible food questions, so we shortlisted the most popular desserts and tasked our foodie community of food influencers and food bloggers to help guide us on these delicious options. Check out what they ranked.

14. Muffins

Whether you love to peel the muffin liners off and eat the whole thing at once or eat the muffin top, these crispy tops with tender bottoms are a breakfast dessert staple at bakeries across America. They can be filled with jam or mixed with chocolate or topped with icing – however you like your fluffy morning muffin. For me, I can never turn down a blueberry muffin – I love those little surprise blueberry explosions in each bite.

13.Tiramisu

These luxurious treats are perfect for the special occasion and the ending to a high-end multi-course meal. Rich, Velvety, and melt in your mouth layers, a Tiramisu cake screams elegance and sophistication. What’s not to love.

12. Crème Brulee

Not only is Crème Brulee luxurious to say, but it’s also elegant to eat. Take that spoon and crack the caramelized top and take a nicely proportioned scoop of custard. Enjoy the silky texture of the custard plus a bite of crunch from the flame hardened top. This French dessert is a luxury and the perfect dessert to tell someone that you care.

11. Chocolate Bar

Need to satisfy your sweet tooth craving? There may not be a more convenient option than a chocolate bar. This dessert snack is available to the masses. It is available at every corner store – with a ton of variety of flavors and brands to choose from. It’s no surprise that Americans are obsessed with chocolate bar desserts.

10. Macarons

These elegant desserts are the perfect gift for family or friends. These bite-sized meringue-based desserts are available in a wide variety of flavors and colors and are sure to satisfy any sweet tooth craving.

9. Brownie

Decadent and loaded with chocolate, brownies are the perfect dessert option if you’re looking to indulge. They’re also easy to make. That makes them a great dessert to make at home with family and friends.

8. Cheesecake

Cheesecake is deeply rooted in American culture. It’s no surprise that places like the Cheesecake factory have exploded in growth and availability. There are a ton of varieties and flavors. My favorite is the New York-style cheesecake.

7. Pie

From pumpkin pie to apple pie to pecan pie, there are so many classic pies to enjoy. I love them served warm with a scoop of ice cream. Of course, a pie dessert is a must-have at any fall or thanksgiving event.

6. Cinnamon Bun

How can you resist the smell of a fresh cinnamon bun? The answer is – you can’t. There isn’t a better invitation to try a dessert than the scent of a cinnamon bun. The smell of warm cinnamon fills the hallways of malls and subway stations across America. Topped with icing and a cinnamon swirl soft batter – you won’t be able to resist.

5. Crepes

Whether you prefer crepes filled with Nutella, with jam, or with cheese – they are simply delicious. It is a great dessert option for one person or to share. A crepe is light and fluffy, has a tasty filling topped with bruit or nuts – what’s not to love.

4. Cake

There is a flavor of cake for everyone. Do you like chocolate, vanilla, carrot, red velvet, and more. There versatile for special occasions or the everyday moment. It’s no surprise why the cake is so popular among our foodie community.

3. Cookies

The cookie is iconic. And there is no cookie more iconic than the chocolate chip cookie – it is the perfect companion to a nice meal or great as a snack on its own. Whether you like your cookie soft-baked or with a crunch – there are so many ways to change it up.

2. Donut

Donuts are the perfect canvas to innovate – they can be filled, topped, and shaped in all different arrangements. It’s no wonder the donut is so popular among foodies. Plus, they are the perfect sweet companion to a hot coffee.

1. Ice Cream

There is no more craved dessert among foodies with a sweet tooth than ice cream. Perfect in a tub, in a cone, on a stick, or even in a cake. It’s incredibly versatile – and can be topped with virtually any type of topping – sprinkles, chocolate, nuts, fruit, syrup, and more.

