2020 Billboard Music Awards Live Stream Reddit FREE: How to watch BBMAs Online

How to Watch the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Are you ready for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards? Hosted by Kelly Clarkson, the awards show is set to kick off on Wednesday night (Oct. 14) live from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

While Clarkson — who marks her third go-around as host of the evening’s festivities — will be joined by Pentatonix and Sheila E. for her opening number, other performers throughout the night will include Alicia Keys, BTS, Bad Bunny and Demi Lovato.

Garth Brooks, meanwhile, will be honored with this year’s icon award, following in the footsteps of past recipients including Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Stevie Wonder, Neil Diamond and Cher — the latter of whom will present the trophy to the country superstar.

Artist Mentioned

Kelly Clarkson

BTS, Brandy, Garth Brooks & More: Whose Performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards Are You Most Excited About? Vote!

Additional artists slated to perform during the telecast include Doja Cat, Brandy and Ty Dolla $ign, En Vogue, John Legend, and Kane Brown featuring Swae Lee and Khalid, while the likes of Addison Rae, Garcelle Beauvais, Nicole Richie and more will serve as presenters over the course of the evening.

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms will also present Killer Mike with this year’s inaugural Billboard change maker award to commemorate the rapper’s social activism amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement.

Which Artist Should Take Home the Award for Top Billboard 200 Album at 2020 BBMAs? | Billboard News

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live on Wednesday, October 14 at 8/7c on NBC. The three-hour telecast, hosted by Kelly Clarkson, will feature the year’s hottest musical acts, unexpected collaborations and buzzworthy moments. This will mark Clarkson’s third time hosting the hugely popular award show after receiving unanimous acclaim as host in 2018 and 2019. Country legend Garth Brooks will receive this year’s coveted Icon Award.

Billboard Music Awards nominees and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, touring and social engagement, tracked by Billboard and its data partners,

Sponsored by TikTok and Xfinity, the 2020 BBMAs will air exclusively on NBC beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, and can also be streamed on NBC.

Brush up on the full list of nominations here.

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards is produced by dick clark productions, which is owned by MRC Entertainment, the parent company of Billboard.]

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards will finally be held on Wednesday night, October 14, after being postponed for several months. They were delayed from the spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the show is going on with Kelly Clarkson returning as host. So who will perform at the event? Scroll down for the complete list, updating as additional artists are announced.

Post Malone is among the performers, and he might be among the biggest winners too. He goes into the ceremony with 16 nominations, more than any other artist. He’s up for Top Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album (“Hollywood’s Bleeding“), among his many bids. He’s followed by Lil Nas X with 13 bids, and Billie Eilish and Khalid with 12 nominations apiece.

Garth Brooks is also taking the stage. The country superstar is being honored with the Icon Award after a storied career that has included well over a dozen BBMAs, and he’ll be performing to celebrate that honor. He follows in the footsteps of past Icon Award champs like Stevie Wonder (2012), Celine Dion (2016), Janet Jackson (2018) and Mariah Carey (2019).

These awards don’t judge artists based on quality, per se, but on their commercial success. Winners are determined by the same metrics that decide the weekly Billboard charts, including record sales, online streams, radio airplay, touring and social engagement. Three categories, however, are decided by the public: Top Social Artist, Top Collaboration and the Chart Achievement Award. https://theinscribermag.com/2020-billboard-music-awards-live-stream-reddit/

Though these awards were delayed from the spring, their eligibility period remained the same, so these awards recognize chart achievements from March 23, 2019 to March 14, 2020, which means the awards include some of last year’s most dominant hits like Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road,” Eilish’s “Bad Guy” and Lizzo‘s “Truth Hurts.” Who would you like to see honored, and who are you most excited to see taking the stage?

