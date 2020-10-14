Billboard Music Awards 2020 Live Stream full show: vote, nominees, channel, time, date, winners

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Billboard Music Awards 2020: How to Watch, Nominees, Host, Performers and More. The 2020 Billboard Music Awards are finally here. The annual music awards show — like many live events — was postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but is finally coming together in a ceremony airing live on Wednesday night.

In addition to honoring today’s top artists, an impressive slate of musicians are set to perform, including Demi Lovato, Brandy featuring Ty Dolla $ign, Bad Bunny,BTS and more. Kelly Clarkson is hosting the show, and Garth Brooks will receive this year’s ICON Award.

Read on below for all the details on the BBMAs, including when and how to watch, who is nominated, performing and more.

When are the 2020 Billboard Music Awards: The show airs live, Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

How to watch the Billboard Music Awards: You can watch the show on NBC with a cable subscription. For streamers, NBC is carried on most major live TV streaming platforms, including Sling TV, fuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, AT&T TV and YouTube TV.

Who is hosting? Kelly Clarkson is returning to host the Billboard Music Awards for the third year in a row.

Who are the nominees?Post Malone leads the BBMA nominations pack with 16 nods, followed by Lil Nas X with 13. Billie Eilish and Khalid are both tied with 12 nominations apiece, and Lizzo (11), Kanye West (nine), Taylor Swift (six) and Justin Bieber (four) round out the pack of most nominated artists.

Who’s performing? This year’s Billboard Music Awards performance roster is stacked! Brandy is making her BBMAs debut, performing “Borderline” and “Almost Doesn’t Count” as well as “No Tomorrow” featuring Ty Dolla $ign.

Also performing is Demi Lovato, Sia, Alicia Keys, Kane Brown, Bad Bunny, BTS, Luke Combs, Doja Cat, Khalid, Post Malone and more. See more of this year’s performers on Billboard’s website.

For the full list of 2020 Billboard Music Awards nominees

Music fans can enjoy performances by some of the year’s hottest acts during the live broadcast of The 2020 Billboard Music Awards, tonight, Oct. 14, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Kelly Clarkson will host the annual awards, which recognize outstanding performers based on fan interaction, album and song sales, streaming, airplay and social engagement, among other factors.

Performers include Alicia Keys, Bad Bunny, BTS, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Luke Combs, Sia and Post Malone (featuring Tyla Yahweh) among others. Country singer Garth Brooks will also be honored with Billboard’s annual Icon Award.

Bad Bunny

He has won two Billboard Music Awards, and this year he’s nominated for four BBMAs, including Top Latin Artist.

Brandy

In her first ever BBMAs perforance, she’ll be singing “Borderline,” “Almost Doesn’t Count” and “No Tomorrow.”

Garth Brooks

He’s being honored with the Icon Award and will perform in celebration of that achievement. He has won numerous Billboard Music Awards in the past.

Kane Brown

He’s nominated for three Billboard Music Awards including Top Country Artist and Top Country Album (“Experiment”). He’s performing “Be Like That” with Swae Lee and Khalid.

BTS

They have won four Billboard Music Awards, and this year they’re up for Top Duo/Group and Top Social Artist.

Kelly Clarkson

In addition to hosting the show, she’ll be performing “Higher Love” with Pentatonix and Sheila E.

Luke Combs

He’s a three-time Billboard Music Award winner, and this year he’s nominated for four awards including Top Country Artist.

Doja Cat

She’s a first-time nominee this year, contending for Top R&B Song for “Juicy” with Tyga. She”ll be performing a medley of hits.

Sheila E

The legendary musician will perform “Higher Love” with Kelly Clarkson and Pentatonix.

En Vogue

The legendary Billboard Music Award winners will perform their classic “Free Your Mind” to celebrate their 30th anniversary.

Alicia Keys

She has won nine Billboard Music Awards over the course of her career. She recentlly released her new album “Alicia.”

Khalid

He won Top New Artist at the Billboard Music Awards in 2018, and this year he’s one of the most nominated artists with 12 bids including Top Artist.

Swae Lee

He’s performing “Be Like That” with Kane Brown and Khalid. This year he’s nominated for four awards including Top Collaboration for “Sunflower” with Post Malone.

John Legend

He’ll perform “Never Break” from his current album “Bigger Love.” He has won two previous BBMAs in his career.

Demi Lovato

Lovato will perform the world premiere of a new song. She has four past Billboard Music Award nominations.

Pentatonix

The a cappella group will be performing “Higher Love” with Kelly Clarkson and Sheila E.

Post Malone

He has one past Billboard Music Award win, but this year he’s the most nominated artist with 16 bids including Top Artist.

SAINt JHN

The hip-hip star had a breakthrough this year with his platinum single “Roses,” which reached number-four on the Billboard Hot 100. He’ll be debuting his new song “Sucks to Be You” during the telecast.

Sia

She’s a six-time past nominee at the Billboard Music Awards.

