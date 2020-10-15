Home>Entertainment>Live Streaming>2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Live Streaming Reddit FREE Watch PGA Tour Golf Online
The CJ Cup live
2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek Live Streaming Reddit FREE Watch PGA Tour Golf Online

15 Oct 2020
2020 CJ Cup at Shadow Creek: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, start time, coverage, schedule. The CJ Cup at Shadow Creek was supposed to be on one of the worst viewing schedules for those watching in the United States, but it is instead on one of the best. The event was moved from South Korea to Las Vegas because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and for the second consecutive week, we get cocktail hour (and a bit of primetime!) golf for the rest of the country.

The CJ Cup

This week’s field is loaded, too, even without world No. 1 Dustin Johnson who had to withdraw because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa are all playing, and they will be joined by Matthew Wolff, Xander Schauffele, Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka (for the first time in two months).

The golf should be terrific this week as the best in the world start to prepare for the Masters at this no-cut event. McIlroy said on Wednesday that Shadow Creek is actually a pretty decent spot to get some work in for Augusta National. And while the last major of 2020 will be on everyone’s minds this week at the CJ Cup, I’m sure the $9.75 million purse at this week’s event (not to mention, the elite field in attendance) will keep it in the background for a little while longer.

Want the sharpest DFS advice, picks and data-driven golf analysis? Listen below and subscribe to The First Cut Golf podcast where we explain what’s happening on the course so you can win off of it.

Here’s how you can watch the CJ Cup throughout the rest of the week.

All times Eastern; streaming start times approximated
Rounds 1-2 — Thursday and Friday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

Featured groups: 12:45-8 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports

Radio: 2-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio
Rounds 3-4 — Saturday and Sunday

Round starts: 12:45 p.m.

Featured groups: 12:45-8 p.m. — PGA Tour Live

Live TV coverage: 5-8 p.m. on Golf Channel
Live stream online: 5-8 p.m. on fuboTV (Try for free) and NBCSports

Radio: 3-8 p.m. on PGA Tour Radio

This week’s CJ Cup at Shadow Creek is part of a short, two-week stretch of PGA Tour events in Las Vegas, and it’s even more loaded than last week’s Shriners Hospitals for Children Open. We get five of the top six players in the world, and will see a lot of superstars of the sport for the first time since the U.S. Open at Winged Foot nearly a month ago. Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa will be joined by a host of other monster names as an October and November full of world-class events begins to unfold.

Let’s take a closer look at this week’s contest, with odds and prop bets provided via William Hill Sportsbook.
Event information

What: CJ Cup at Shadow Creek
When: Oct. 15-18
Where: Shadow Creek Golf Course — Las Vegas, Nevada
Three things to know

1. Brooks returns: For the first time in two months, we will see four-time major champion Brooks Koepka in action. He’s been out since August with a lingering knee injury and missed the U.S. Open, where he had finished in the top two three times in the last three years. Nobody expects him to contend this week, but his preparation for a November Masters — where he finished runner up last year — will be intriguing.

2. Can Wolff stay hot? With most of the best players in the world in attendance this week, Matthew Wolff is No. 6 on the list of favorites this week, behind only D.J., Rahm, J.T., McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. There’s good reason, too, as he’s up to No. 12 in the OWGR and is coming in off of top-two finishes in his last two events (the U.S. Open and Shriners Hospitals for Children Open). He’s the hottest player in the world that people are only kind of, sort of talking about.

3. No Match: The only other time we have seen Shadow Creek Golf Course was back in 2018 when Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson participated in the first edition of The Match. Interestingly, there were very few patrons on site that week just as there will be this time around. The course itself is intriguing in that it’s a bit of an oasis in the desert. You won’t feel like you’re watching golf in the middle of Vegas this weekend, even though that’s a geographic reality. And while Shadow Creek is no architectural wonder, there will be plenty of intrigue based on the field alone for this tournament to be compelling
Grading the field

Again, it’s elite. It’s also a small-field, no-cut event that Jordan Spieth needed a sponsor exemption into. it fails to grab an A+ because it’s missing two things. One of those — Tiger Woods — we’ll see next week at the Zozo Championship, where he’ll be the defending champion. The other — Bryson DeChambeau — we won’t see again until the Masters in November. Grade: A

Best bets

1. Justin Rose top 10 (11/2): The thing about guys like Rose is that you don’t necessarily know when it’s going to pop. He recently finished 9th at the PGA Championship, followed by lousy performances (for him) in the playoffs and U.S. Open. Still, I’ll take the talent here and hope he’s figured out the game a bit.

2. Rory McIlroy top 10 (+138): McIlroy quietly (?) has three straight top 12s, and given that D.J. is 1-1 to finish in the top 10, it feels like you’re getting some value here with Rory. Also, not to put too much into, you know, driving range heroes, but the swing looks outstanding.

