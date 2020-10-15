Make a Difference By Choosing Biodegradable Crockery

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Any food service environment will benefit tremendously through the use of biodegradable supplies which are also disposable. For this purpose, the eatery will need to tie up with a company which manufactures lids, trays, bowls, and plates. It is also necessary that these supplies are also made from sturdy materials. In terms of options, one will get to choose from different shapes and sizes.

Bulk purchase

Every restaurant or outlet will benefit only by purchasing these supplies in bulk. In fact, takeaway food options seem to be more popular than dine-in, which means a high need for these supplies. Since every restaurant will not be able to accurately forecast how many supplies will be used, one can order supplies keeping excess quantities in mind. Therefore, every food outlet must actively start looking for biodegradable disposable tableware.

Environment friendly materials

The F&B industry of the world generates a tremendous amount of waste. While the food itself is biodegradable, the containers are not, in most cases. Therefore, it would be beneficial for the environment if a food service establishment makes use of biodegradable materials for their containers and trays. One material suitable for such purposes us natural bagasse (sugarcane).

Bagasse is ideal for restaurants, caterers, and sandwich shops which serve both hot and cold food items. Cold salads and breads are commonly sold at sandwich ships, while different types of entrees can be seen at restaurants. Heating plates, trays, or containers made of bagasse is very easy as they are suitable for microwave opens. Both appetizers and desserts can be served in these.

Always check quality

Disposable containers and crockery from a reputed company will always be of high quality. However, the onus will be on the party organizer to choose a suitable vendor for the same. The important thing to note here is that quality of material must never be compromised. One has to know how to strike a balance between quality and price. Good quality will mean sturdiness, which will keep all customers happy. It is easy to see how customers do not value only the food and beverages on offer, but also the way these are served.

Easy way to display the brand

Food service outlets and restaurants that purchase disposable and biodegradable cutlery, crockery, and containers can display their logos on these items. It is also possible to come up with attractive designs and captions for the brand of a particular takeaway joint or restaurant. In other words, these materials are instrumental in helping a brand gain reputation in the market. Also, various stylish options are available these days.

Is there a minimum order quantity?

Different companies have different policies for the above. It is necessary to check the company’s terms and conditions before placing an order. In most cases, it would be most economical if an order is placed in bulk.

Events will always be there

There will always be a large number of events which keep taking place throughout the world, no matter what the weather or health conditions. Every day has a number of events, which include birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, and many others. One can make a different to every such occasion by insisting on biodegradable plates. The same logic applies to a visit to the neighborhood restaurant.

Bans on plastics to be strictly imposed

Plastics have been banned across the world, although the bans have been implemented in a stricter manner in certain countries. Consider the extent to which these have polluted the ecosystem, nothing short of a blanket ban will really work. This ban has led to the growth of biodegradable and disposable tableware. The end of one industry has led to the birth of another, which is clearly beneficial for all. Manufacturers of materials made from sugarcane bagasse are already getting healthy orders.

Several innovations are taking place in the world, and there are many countries which have made use of good quality biodegradable material since several years. The only problem is that this culture has been wiped out due to modernization. However, with every customer and company turning towards eco friendliness, age old practices may be revived.

Use eco friendly cups

A large number of coffee cups are covered with polyethylene, which is a plastic that cannot be treated or recycled. Several cups are thrown away every year in a country such as the US. Not only cups, but even a small percentage of paper plates are covered with these. Instead of these, if one has cups that are made from disposable and biodegradable materials, it would be a lot safer.

These days, certain startups have also started going ahead with the plan of manufacturing eco friendly tableware. It would be helpful if a large number of startups get into this field since innovation is certainly the order of the day here. Clearly, the idea is to solve the environment problem instead of increasing it.

