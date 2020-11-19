2020 Latin Grammy Awards Live Stream free Online reddit HD TV Channels

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















‘Latin Grammys’ 2020 free live stream: How to watch online without cable. The biggest night in Latin music is almost here, and — like most 2020 awards shows — this year’s Latin Grammys are going to operate a little differently than previous ceremonies.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Latin Recording Academy’s “reimagined telecast” will include remote performances filmed from cities all over the world, while the main event will be broadcast from Miami without a red carpet or live audience.

The star-studded celebration will also feature appearances from a number of music luminaries, including several 2020 nominees, as well as previous Latin Grammy winners.

J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna lead this year’s nominations — a significant deviation from last year’s, which drew sharp criticism for excluding popular reggaeton and Latin trap artists from major categories.

From show times to safety measures, here’s a complete guide to tonight’s event.

What time is the show, and where can I watch it?

Camilo, left, and Kany García rehearse for the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

The show will kick off from Miami at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific on Univision in the United States. The telecast will also air on TNT at 7 p.m. in Mexico, 8 p.m. in Colombia and 10 p.m. in Chile and Argentina, as well as on Televisa’s Channel 5.

Most of the awards will be given out during the preceding premiere ceremony, hosted by Jackie Cruz and featuring performances by nominees Gina Chavez, Kurt, Naike Ponce and Daniel Santacruz, as well as presenters Lupita Infante and Gaby Moreno.

That pre-show will begin on Facebook Watch at 3 p.m. Pacific, while a version for Brazilian audiences will also stream on Facebook starting at 2 p.m.. Lais Ribeiro will host the latter, featuring performances from Emicida, Marcos Valle and Melim.

“This year, we are adding an additional event for the Brazilian market, exclusively for Portuguese language categories to celebrate the diversity and growth of our music,” said Gabriel Abaroa Jr., president of the Latin Recording Academy, in a statement.

Who are the hosts?

Yalitza Aparicio

Actress Yalitza Aparicio arrives at the 2019 Academy Awards.

(Jordan Strauss / Invision/Associated Press)

As of last week, “Roma” breakout star Yalitza Aparicio is set to cohost the main show from Miami, alongside actress Ana Brenda Contreras and salsa singer Víctor Manuelle.

The Latin Recording Academy recently added Aparicio to the emcee lineup after original cohost, Roselyn Sánchez, dropped out due to an injury. And Manuelle later stepped in last minute after another previously announced emcee, Carlos Rivera, was exposed to COVID-19.

“This news fills me with sadness,” Rivera said Wednesday in an Instagram video translated from Spanish to English by Billboard.

“Unfortunately, someone on my team whom I work with very closely tested positive … We are being very responsible, and although I tested negative, I can’t put anyone at risk, especially my two hosts. I want to wish Víctor Manuelle good luck.”

The Latin Grammys will mark Aparicio’s most high-profile awards season appearance since she made history as the first Indigenous Mexican performer to be nominated for lead actress at the 2019 Academy Awards.

“Every step I take, I carry with me a community that doesn’t see themselves reflected in media. I work hard to ensure we are represented the right way,” Aparicio told Entertainment Weekly upon last week’s announcement.

Who’s nominated?

J Balvin

Colombian reggaeton star J Balvin scored the most nominations at the Latin Grammys this year.

(Universal Music)

Colombian reggaeton phenom Balvin collected the most nominations this year with 13 nods, followed by Puerto Rican “Safaera” hitmaker Bad Bunny and “Caramelo” singer Ozuna, who scored nine and eight nominations, respectively.

Unlike last year, other reggaeton and Latin trap artists — such as Anuel AA, Karol G and Daddy Yankee — also secured multiple nods in top categories. The biggest winner of the 2019 Latin Grammys, Spanish electro-flamenco star Rosalía, nabbed a handful of nominations as well.

Here’s a breakdown of nominees in the four major categories.

Who’s performing?

Anuel AA performs

Anuel AA rehearses for the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

In the weeks leading up to the show, the Latin Recording Academy has unveiled a stacked slew of performers. The latest announcement added 2020 nominees Balvin, Infante, Rauw Alejandro, Camilo, Juanes, Ricky Martin, José Luis Perales, Prince Royce and Mariachi Sol De México De José Hernández to the already star-studded lineup.

The virtual festivities will also feature remote performances by Alejandro Fernández, Christian Nodal and Calibre 50 from Guadalajara, Mexico; Fito Páez and Nathy Peluso from Buenos Aires, Argentina; José Luis Perales from Madrid, Spain; Bad Bunny from San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Anitta from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Additionally, the Latin Recording Academy has enlisted several acts to honor the prolific careers of Julio Iglesias, Pedro Infante, Juan Luis Guerra, Roberto Carlos and Héctor Lavoe, as well as the contributions of frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rapper Pitbull is set to salute the heroes of the ongoing coronavirus crisis by performing alongside a band of healthcare professionals, military personnel and firefighters.

Rounding out this year’s onstage talent are:

Anuel AA

Marc Anthony

Pedro Capó

Julio Reyes Copello

Alex Cuba

Alejandro Fernández

Karol G

Kany García

Guaynaa

Los Tigres del Norte

Víctor Manuelle

Ricardo Montaner

Christian Nodal

Debi Nova

Fito Páez

Nathy Peluso

Raquel Sofía

Sebastián Yatra

Natalia Jiménez

Carlos Rivera

Leslie Grace

Ivy Queen

Víctor Manuelle

Ricardo Montaner

Jesús Navarro

How will COVID affect things?

Alex Cuba and Raquel Sofía

Alex Cuba, left, and Raquel Sofía rehearse for the 2020 Latin Grammy Awards at American Airlines Arena in Miami.

(Alexander Tamargo / Getty Images)

Parts of the Latin Grammys telecast will be filmed remotely around the world and spliced in between feeds from Miami, much like the patchwork Zoom approaches of other pandemic-era award shows.

And judging from early rehearsal photos, it looks like the event’s Florida-based participants will be required to wear personal protective equipment when sharing the stage.

