Home>#INSCMagazine>2020 NBA Finals: Anthony Davis Makes Case For Finals MVP In Game 1 Rout
#INSCMagazine 2020 NBA Finals NBA Opinion/Editorial Sports

2020 NBA Finals: Anthony Davis Makes Case For Finals MVP In Game 1 Rout

01 Oct 2020
830
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 126

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL —  Thanks to an impressive 34 point, nine-rebound performance in a 116-98 rout of the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals, Los Angeles Lakers power forward Anthony Davis made a solid case for NBA Finals MVP.

Davis, who never made it past the second round during his first seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, made his presence known in his Finals debut in finishing one rebound short of a double-double, scored the fourth-most debut points in NBA Finals history since the NBA-ABA merger.


Whether it was inside, outside, on the perimeter or down in the post, the Heat had no answers for Davis, as he seemingly did as he wished. Thanks to his impressive display of dominance along with LeBron James’ usual all-around brilliance in scoring 25 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists as well as the Lakers getting some quality contributions from Danny Green (11 points), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (13 points), Alex Caruso (10 points) and Markieff Morris (8 points), the Lakers are three wins away from their 17th title.

While some will point out that the over-achieving Heat lost Bam Adebayo (shoulder) and Goran Dragic (foot) now look both short-handed and outmanned en route to a possible sweep, Miami still has the always-tough Jimmy Butler and perhaps the hottest shooter reaming in the bubble in rookie sniper, Tyler Herro.

It’s only Game 1, but the way that AD played in Game 1, with LeBron playing second fiddle, and the Los Angeles Lakers getting timely shooting from outside, Davis is a shoo-in to get both his first NBA title ring and Finals MVP.

 

Facebook Comments

Robert D. Cobb
Founder, Publisher and CEO of INSCMagazine. Works have appeared and featured in places such as Forbes, Huffington Post, ESPN and NBC Sports to name a few. Follow me on Twitter at @RobCobb_INSC, email me at robert.cobb@theinscribermag.com

Related Articles
Midland Rockhounds Minor League Baseball MLB Sports

Midland RockHounds: B.J. Boyd Wins All-Star MVP

B.J. Boyd of the Midland RockHounds, Double-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, takes home the Texas League All-Star MVP award.
#INSC #INSCMagazine 2019 NBA Playoffs Detroit Pistons Featured Front Page NBA Sports Spotlight

2019 NBA Playoffs: Warriors Get All Out Effort To End Series With Rockets

Steven Resnick
With Kevin Durant sidelined with an injured right calf. It seemed inevitable that the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors
Featured Front Page Los Angeles Lakers NBA Sports

Is This The End For Kobe Bryant?

Robert D. Cobb
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Golden State Warriors at the Staples Center tonight. It appears that the victory came with a price as Kobe

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.