Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

BROOKLYN, N.Y. – With the 2021 NBA Draft fast approaching, it appears that the Cleveland Cavaliers have their sights on USC big man, Evan Mobley.

Mobley, a 7’0 215-pound center out of San Diego, averaged 16.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.9 blocks a game while shooting 57.8 percent from the floor in his lone year at the University of Southern California.





With the Cavs recently extending a qualifying offer to Jarrett Allen, and rumors of Cleveland looking to move Collin Sexton and/or Kevin Love, the possible selection of Mobley will provide a clue as to the direction that general manager Kobe Altman wants to take the rebuilding Cavaliers in.

If the Cavs take Mobley, then they will have a young and potentially formidable front court consisting of Allen, Mobley and last year’s first round pick in Issac Okoro.

Where Love, Larry Nance Jr. fit into the rebuilding Cavs is unclear, and both players could be shipped out before—or after—the draft, or at the trade deadline.

If you are a Cavs fan, pay close attention as to whether or not Cleveland takes Mobley, trades back or moves Sexton/Love for future assets, as it’ll give a clear indication of where and how the Cavaliers will be like going forward.

