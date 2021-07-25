DALLAS, TX – With reports of Big 12 powerhouses Oklahoma and Texas expressing interest in moving to the Southeastern Conference, college football could be changed the way fans know it forever.

Fresh off of winning another college football title over longtime foil, Ohio State, the SEC looks to get potentially richer in adding two of the biggest brand names of college football in the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners.





Such a move, which would require 11 of the 14 current schools approving will likely face strong opposition from the Longhorns bitter longtime rival in the Texas A&M Aggies, whom have already voiced their passionate pleas to be the “only Texas school in the SEC”

With the possibly addition of the Horns’, the SEC would all but lock up the entire state of Texas, as well as gain access to an even deeper recruiting pool that’ll include the tech and culturally-savvy Austin. Texas, is a brand onto itself that will have to learn to play second fiddle to the current big boss of the SEC in Alabama and would no longer command the lion’s share of advertising and media revenue, as it often has in the Big 12.

What the Longhorns will also have to adjust to is that while the Big 12 was based and revolve around Texas—as they are headquartered in Dallas, as well as having their own network, in the Longhorn Network, the Atlanta, Georgia-based SEC has it’s equally own network in the SEC Network.

And considering the collective arrogance of Texas as a whole, it may be a hard thing to adjust to for the Horns in having to deal with the likes of Alabama, Florida, Georgia being just as powerful, loaded in talent and brand-driven as they are.

If there is any added benefit for Texas is that they will get a chance to settle and renew hostilities with the other Texas school from College Station, as well as a once-dormant Southwestern Conference rivalry with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

In the case of Oklahoma, while not as big-headed as their Red River rivals from Texas, the Sooners would gain new border rivalries with LSU, Arkansas old Big 12 rivalries with A&M and Missouri in addition to clashing with the Longhorns. The Sooners would gain new conference rivals in former college football title rivals, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.

Yikes!

Let’s not even mention the possible eight two-team divisional SEC realignments which might include:

West:

Texas

Texas A&M

LSU

Mizzou

Arkansas

Oklahoma

Mississippi State

Ole Miss

East:

Kentucky

Georgia

Vanderbilt

Tennessee

Florida

Alabama

Auburn

South Carolina

If such a scenario were to happen, then the SEC can officially call themselves a “super league” and hold their own college football tournament, as possible SEC title games could include:

Alabama vs. Texas

Georgia vs. Texas

Oklahoma vs. Georgia

Oklahoma vs. Alabama

LSU vs. Alabama

And some new SPICY rivalry games such as:

Texas vs. Texas A&M

LSU vs. Texas

Texas vs. Arkansas

Alabama vs. Texas

Oklahoma vs. Alabama

Oklahoma vs. Florida

Florida vs. Texas

Georgia vs. Texas

They saw down in the land of Dixie that it just means more. In this case, it’s the SEC vs. everyone else and clearly the Southeastern Conference has more of everything than everyone else.

