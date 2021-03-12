On Thursday April 29th, is the 2021 NFL Draft, and the ten best players coming out in the draft are Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, who is supposed to be the next coming of Peyton Manning, Zach Wilson of BYU, that has Patrick Mahomes-like talent.

The stud wide receiver out of LSU Ja’Marr Chase, which by the way, was the number one wide receiver for when Justin Jefferson was on the same team, was the number two with down in Baton Rouge. Personally, I believe Chase will be an All-Pro wide receiver for years to come.

The best offensive tackle by far coming out is Oregon’s Penel Sewell, if you want to start building a great football team, start with building from the trenches. This guy is such a stud.

The best shutdown corner back in college football played for Alabama, and his name is Patrick Surtain II. Surtain could be this generation’s Darrelle Revis-caliber shutdown DB where teams do not dare throw to his side.

If you are a franchise and you wanted to build a solid defense, why not draft the best linebacker in college football Micah Parsons from Penn State. Parsons, who has compared to Luke Kuechly, has the type of generational talent that can be the focal point of a NFL defense for years to come.

Without question, the best tight end prospect coming out in years is Kyle Pitts from Florida. Pitts even tweeted out this week that “He would be the best when its all said and done.” If you’re an NFL franchise and you see this Hall-of-Fame caliber talent, would you take a chance of a player at top five in the NFL draft?

Pitts is a TE but plays like a wide receiver and has been best described as Raiders TE Darren Waller with the body of newly-crowned Super Bowl champion WR Mike Evans.

My opinion? Rank player 7th and 8th are both wide receivers and both played on the same team in Alabama Crimson Tide WR’s Devonte Smith and Jaylen Waddle. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Smith is an exceptionally good wide receiver, but he is undersized, and will need to put weight on if he would want to survive on Sundays. Alabama other stud WR in Waddle is just as talented, but the question for him will be can he stay healthy.

The last two draft picks for the top ten are both going to be QB’s.

At No.9 we have Ohio State QB Justin Fields, in which he beat this year’s projected number one overall pick in Lawrence down in New Orleans at the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Fields, in some of the mock drafts, he is projected to go even lower than No.2 overall. I honestly believe if Fields goes second overall to the Jets, then that is a complete reach.

Lastly, the tenth pick for the top ten is North Dakota State QB Trey Lance. While I believe that Lance is a good quarterback, and has the potential to be a quality NFL starter, the knock on him is the level of competition that he was faced up in Fargo.

Yes. While he does he have a chance to succeed in the NFL, I believe that playing at FCS power North Dakota State, in addition to a mere 14 games—including his lone showcase game vs. Central Arkansas–hurt his chances to be selected in the top five in this year’s draft. It wouldn’t surprise me if he slides down to possibly the late first round where a team like New England, Chicago or New Orleans can groom him for a year to learn.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

