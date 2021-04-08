Photo: Ohio State Dept. Of Athletics

The 2021 NFL Draft is now less then a month away and every year there is always a big time shake up in the draft. The biggest slam dunk in the draft is Clemson’s standout quarterback will be selected as the number one overall pick. The Jets will select BYU QB Zach Wilson at number two overall. Wilson has Patrick Mahomes like ability which is scary.

Now, it’s obvious that you don’t trade all the way up in the NFL draft to select a wide receiver or a offensive lineman. You trade up to select a franchise quarterback. Based on this, I believe the 49ers will draft Justin Fields out of Ohio State. The Atlanta Falcons will be on the clock and they will draft Mac Jones, the national-title winning QB out Alabama.

The first four draft picks will be quarterbacks. Now, here is where it will get interesting.

The fifth pick overall will be Ja’Marr Chase wide receiver from LSU to reunite with quarterback Joe Burrows. If the Philadelphia Eagles never traded the sixth pick to move back to twelve, they would have selected arguably the best prospect in this NFL draft Kyle Pitts.

The University of Florida stud tight end just ran a shocking 4.44 forty-yard dash at 6 ‘5 245 pound and an 83’ 3/8th wingspan.

Yikes!

Yes, he is considered a tight end, but obviously he’s a freak of nature and is more than a tight end. Now, it looks like Pitts will stay in the state of Florida with the Miami Dolphins getting a big-time player for second-year starter in QB Tua Tagovailoa to use as a big-play target.

The Detroit Lions will land the best offensive lineman in the NFL in drafting Oregon’s Penei Sewell to protect QB Jared Goff and try to revamp his career. Its obvious that the Carolina Panthers are in a big need for a franchise quarterback. Despite trading for former New York Jets QB Sam Darnold, Carolina has not had a franchise quarterback since Cam Newton.

Despite trading for Darnold, look for the Carolina Panthers to finally land their franchise quarterback in North Dakota State Bison QB Trey Lance at No.8.

Executive Vice President of Operations and GM John Elway of the Denver Broncos draft the best linebacker prospect since Luke Kuechly, at the ninth overall pick in former Penn State LB, Micah Parsons.

The Dallas Cowboys focus on getting new $100 million dollar man in QB Dak Prescott more protection, and get younger, on the offensive line in selecting OT Rashawn Slater from Northwestern at No.10.

At No.11, The New York Giants select Heisman Trophy winner in WR Devonta Smith out of Alabama. Now, here is where things get interesting, the Philadelphia Eagles throw a curveball once again, and instead of drafting a wide receiver, they draft the best corner back from the University of Alabama in Patrick Surtain II. Thanks to the pick of Surtain II, the Eagles complete their off-season rebuild of their entire secondary with that featured free-agent acquisitions in Darius Slay Jr. and safety Anthony Harris.

The Los Angeles Chargers select Jaycee Horn, cornerback from South Carolina to bulk up their secondary. Former Miami Hurricanes DE Gregory Rousseau is who the Minnesota Vikings will be selecting at No.14 overall. Thanks to Rousseau, the Vikings add a fantastic edge rusher and replace the now-departed Yannick Ngakoue.

Finally!

With the fifteenth overall pick, the New England Patriots select a stud wide receiver out of Alabama, Jaylen Waddle. Waddle was projected to be a top ten overall pick before his injury last season.

