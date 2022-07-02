A wholesome lunch is a part of a healthy lifestyle. It is known to raise blood sugar levels in the middle of the day. This offers the much-needed energy and helps concentrate for the next many hours. Free meals at offices are employee retention magnets. A survey of 1,000 full-time workers found that 67% of those who have access to food are ‘extremely’ or ‘very’ happy with their current job. This is because only a few other things are as ‘simply satisfying’ as foods and drinks at no cost. It offers an excellent boost to productivity and sharing a meal is the easiest way to ensure social bonding and pleasant company culture.

The global food service market size was $2,386 billion in 2020 which is projected to grow from $2,525.4 billion in 2021 to $5,027.9 billion in 2028, increasing at a CAGR of 10.34% during the period. The main growth driver is the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown and the trend of ordering edibles online. Restaurants and hotels are now better focused on enabling delivery facilities in more innovative ways. As a responsible employer, you can make the most of this and assure a great regular lunch facility at the office. Here’s what to include.





1. Hormone-Free Chicken Dishes

Order from a reputed restaurant nearby that offer healthier and tastier dishes with plenty of benefits. Hormone-free chicken is a fantastic source of protein, selenium and niacin. It helps to maintain a healthy weight, does not contain steroids, offers better flavor and texture and is less likely to cause hormone disruption. Look for an eatery that can deliver freshly made grilled, roasted and crispy chicken to cater to different taste buds.

They will make sure the chicken does not contain any hormone since the USDA and FDA banned steroids in poultry back in the 1950s. The awareness of the health benefits of natural foods will push the consumption of organic chicken to $11.1 billion by the end of 2030 from $2.8 billion in 2021.

2. Wraps and Sandwiches

The 4th Earl of Sandwich, John Montagu, did not wish to leave the gaming table to eat. This is when he asked for a serving of meat tucked between two slices of bread for a mess-free experience. This is now translated to modern white and blue-collated workplaces where employees may grab a fast meal without taking a break. Choose leaner sandwich fillings, combine new flavors and limit the usage of deli meat since it has been linked to cancer.

A sandwich with ham, cheese and mayonnaise contains calories, fat, fiber, sugar, proteins, and carbohydrates as per information provided by the USDA. Order grilled chicken sandwiches, crispy chicken wraps and burrito wraps. Pair with condiments like yellow mustard, ketchup, olive oil, tahini and barbeque sauce to complement the dish.

3. Salads

A fiber-rich salad for lunch will help employees feel full faster. It can keep the blood pressure at a healthy level which is much needed during pressing corporate hours. Try to get more raw vegetables added which increases the potential positive effects. While spinach helps build strong bones, lettuce protects the heart muscles with high contents of folate and fiber. Salads are a nutritious and healthful herbal boost and one bowl every day is a must-have.

Makes sense why the North America packaged salad market size reached $5.5 billion in 2020 and is likely to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2028. Consumers today are more inclined towards meals that are customizable and organic.

The vegetarian salad segment held the biggest share of over 65% in 2020 and is expected to maintain the lead between 2021-2028. You can pick Mediterranean salad, Gorgonzola salad and Caesar salad along with sauces and dressings from a trusted chicken restaurant for an ultimately burst of flavors.

Delicious and healthy sandwiches and salads can be game changers for midday meals. Work with chefs who prepare fresh foods aligned with the culture of a particular state or region. The most authentic American cuisines on the lunch menu can keep your workers happy and impressed which ultimately works wonders for your business. Keep the portions in mind and do not forget to add bite-sized pieces of food as well for quick snacking.

