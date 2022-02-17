It’s time for an outdoor adventure, either solo or with a group of friends. The hike is planned and the anticipation is building. You’ve packed your gear and extra clothes, but there’s one last detail to plan. You might be wondering what food to take with you on your hiking trip.

Not all foods will fare well on a long trek up a mountain, both due to temperature changes and taste profile. However, there are some foods that will keep no matter the circumstances, and there are some items you cannot afford to leave out of your hiking bag.





1. Granola Trail Mix

Trail mix is a seasoned hiker’s favorite treat for a reason. When mixed well, it has the perfect balance of grains, sweet treats, and maybe even some protein. That said, the traditional trail mix usually leaves out a vital ingredient. Granola should be the star of your trail mix for your hike.

Granola, though tasty and filling, is not often touted as a healthy treat anymore. Its humble beginnings were rooted in the health niche, though. It was manufactured as the first cold breakfast cereal in the United States. Back then, it was considered healthy. Though granola is packed with sugar, it is often made of hardy grains that offer long-lasting energy and plenty of quality calories to boot.

2. Beef Jerky

Protein is essential when you are out exercising for a prolonged period of time. There is no better source of shelf-stable protein than beef jerky. You can buy quality jerky online just before your hike, and it will taste just as fresh on the hiking trail as when it first arrives at your doorstep.

Also, beef jerky is available in whatever flavor you enjoy most, so there’s no need to compromise. If you would enjoy a flavorful bite of meat after a long hike or while you’re on a break, you can do so even without a portable camping stove or a bonfire.

3. Water

Water is technically not a food, but it is an essential tool of survival that every hiker must take along. If you happen to be stranded on your hike, you can only last a few days. By contrast, if you have plenty of water with you and you drink it sparingly, you can stretch your survival for a much longer period of time.

If you’re worried that your water might spill and destroy the gear in your hiking backpack, you can always bring a hydration pack with you. Though a hydration pack is just another item to carry, it can potentially hold gallons of water, and it can be refilled if need be. Just remember to fill your drinking container only with freshwater if you happen to find it. The filtered water you take from home is always your best choice.

Go Hike

It’s not easy to decide what to bring on a hike, especially if you know you’ll be hungry and you are particular about your food. That said, you should limit your food pack to items that are essential, nutritious, and nonperishable. Beef jerky is a wonderful source of protein, while granola can keep you full for a very long time. Water is a nonnegotiable item to take along. With those three types of food, you can easily enjoy a complete meal on your outdoor adventure.

