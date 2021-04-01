Buying a motorhome is not something you can do on a whim. This is a very serious expense and one you’ll have to deal with for many years. Buying the wrong vehicle could lead to higher maintenance costs, less enjoyment, and more difficulty selling it. This is why it is very important that you take your time and do your research before you buy one. You also need to know which features it needs depending on how you want to use it. Let’s take a look at a few things you should consider when buying a motorhome.

Insurance

One of the first things you have to be on the lookout for when buying a motorhome is insurance. There are many factors that can affect how much a motorhome will cost. It can be the manufacturer, the year, or the value of the vehicle. But sometimes, things like your age can also affect your premiums. People under 25 or over 65 sometimes have to pay more for insurance on these vehicles.

This is why we would suggest you check out a site like Quotezone.co.uk when picking up motorhome insurance. This site will allow you to compare motorhome insurance quotes from multiple providers fast and easily. They could help you find the perfect policy for your needs and for a fraction of what you’d have to pay if you dealt directly with insurers. They make it super easy to switch or take out insurance as well.

There are also many things that you can do to keep your insurance costs low. For instance, the amount of mileage you do will make a difference. If you travel less, most motorhome insurers will give you a discount. So, you might have to modify your driving habits if you want to keep costs to a minimum.

Also know that security will be a major issue here. Motorhomes have to be protected against property theft as well, and the better you protect the vehicle, the lower your premiums will be. Some insurers will give you a discount if you store the vehicle in a garage or behind a locked gate. Having CCTV installed could also qualify you for a discount.

You also want to add as many safety features to your motorhome as you can. Things like a tracking system, alarms, and parking sensors could all allow you to shave a few points off your premiums. You have to make sure that you let them know, however. Also, ask them which type of devices will reduce your costs as well.

Know Which Type of Vehicle You’ll Need

As you’ll soon realise, there are tons of different types of RVs available, and the choice might be dizzying at first. You first have to assess if you would like to drive the vehicle or tow it. From this point, you can start looking at how much space you’ll need. You also need to look at different floor plans and layouts to see which ones would be the best for your particular needs. Some might be better for storage, for instance, while others will be better for lodging or if you have kids and pets.

Know the Vehicle’s Value

It’s also very important that you know the actual value of a motorhome before you buy it. And we’re not talking about what the book price is. You want to know how much the unit goes for on the aftermarket. You also want to know how easy they are to sell.

Just like any vehicle, a motorhome will lose a nice chunk of its value the minute it leaves the lot. This can be both a gift and a curse, however. If you absolutely wanted to get a brand-new one, then this might be an issue. But that also means that you could get a great motorhome for the cheap if you go 2 – 3 years earlier and you have no issue with someone having lived in it before.

If the unit was properly kept, then it could be in near perfect condition. There are also cases when a motorhome has barely been used. It’s not uncommon for some buyers to underestimate the maintenance and operation costs of such vehicles and use them much less often than they originally imagined.

It’s estimated that a motorhome will lose about 20% of its original value the minute it isn’t new. From then, the value of the vehicle will plateau after about 5 years. So, anywhere between 3 to 5 years would be the sweet spot for buying a used RV.

Conduct a Complete Inspection

So many things can go wrong with a motorhome. If you happen to miss one issue, you could end up paying for it for years. Every component has to be inspected from the cabinets to the plumbing, to the bathroom. Do not rush this part if you care about your investment.

Buying a motorhome is a very important decision, so make sure that you take your time. Once you’ve found the model of your dreams, make sure that you take the steps necessary to properly maintain it.

