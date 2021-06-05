Gone are the days when cars were just a source to get from point A to point B. People do not specifically use cars for the everyday commute, but also various adventure trips. Whatever the adventure, you will need a lot of stuff to carry along. While the conventional cargo space in many cars may be enough to load some of the things, there may be situations where you need extra cargo space.

That’s where roof racks come into the picture. They allow you to easily load your luggage on the roof of the car and keep it secure and steady while in transit.

Source

Having a roof rack is always a plus, especially if you are an adventure enthusiast. There are roof racks designed to accommodate sports equipment as well. Besides providing extra cargo space, roof racks also serve another pivotal purpose, especially when off-roading. You can attach a 4runner roof rack to it and have an additional light source when exploring the wild at night time. However, choosing from a wide range of roof rack varieties and brands can be overwhelming. So, here’s a list of five trendy and affordable roof racks.

1. Front Runner Slimline II Roof Rack

Front Runner Outfitters is one of the brands that offer versatile roof racks. The latest Slimline II is an ideal fit to pack all sorts of adventure gear. Whether you want to carry a kayak or an outdoor camping setup, Slimline II is ideal. The slim and perfect base can also comfortably accommodate most rooftop tents. The best part about the Front Runner Slimline II Roof Rack is that the manufacturer offers a wide range of bolt-on accessories that you can purchase according to the type of cargo.

If versatility and usability are what you’re looking for in a roof rack, this would be an ideal fit. The roof rack is available for purchase both online and offline.

Source

2. Vault Cargo Management Roof Rack Crossbars

Here’s another robust roof rack from Vault Cargo Management. The 54 inches universal crossbars are a perfect fit for any car. These crossbars are ideal for all sorts of cargo and offer great value for money. If your car’s side rails are 47 inches apart, the Vault Management Roof Rack Crossbars would fit conveniently. With low height aerodynamics and 150 lb weight capacity, these roof rack crossbars should be able to handle a good amount of cargo on your car’s roof.

The rubber strips running across the bars offer great support and protection to the cargo as well. The rubber clamps at the sides also protect from any roof rack scratches. The best part is that the crossbars have the latest anti-theft locking mechanism. So you don’t have to bother losing money because of theft.

3. Whispbar Thru Bar Roof Rack System

If you are looking for a sturdy and premium-looking roof rack, your search ends here. The Whispbar Thru Bar Roof Rack System has a sleek design and can handle up to 220lbs cargo weight. You can use the roof rack system even without roof rails. The Whispbar comes with four sturdy mounts that you can attach to the roof of your car. These mounts have adequate rubber clamps to avoid any marks or scratches on the car roof.

Moreover, the best part is that attaching and removing the mounts and bars is simple. Best-in-class aerodynamics and advanced SKS locks are what you get when buying the Whispbar Through Bar Roof Rack System. The only downside to this roof rack system may be the slight noises at high speeds above 70 miles.

Source

4. Yakima JetStream Crossbar

The Yakima JetStream Crossbar is the perfect combination of durability and aerodynamics. Installing the crossbar onto the car is simple since it is compatible with a ridgeline, baseline, and skyline towers. You can also install the JetStream Crossbar without any side rails. The options regarding color, size, and maximum weight capacity make it stand out from the rest.

The weight of the Yakima JetStream Crossbar is around 8lbs. You can choose from the 50, 60, and 70-inch models in either black or silver color options. The wind-tunnel-tested design of the JetStream offers fantastic aerodynamics even at higher speeds. Overall, the Yakima JetStream Crossbar is one of the best-in-segment roof racks you can get your hands on.

5. SportRack Complete Roof Rack System

Here’s a roof rack system for all sports and adventure enthusiasts. If you fancy carrying your sports gear in your car, the SportRack Complete Roof Rack System must be on your checklist. The roof rack system is compatible with both roof rails and without roof rails since it comes with locks, mounts, hooks, and load bars.

Installing the roof rack system is also seamless and effortless without using any power tools at all. Furthermore, the roof rack is made of steel and weighs around 13 lbs. It can easily accommodate all sorts of sports accessories like bikes, kayaks, and skis with a maximum load capacity of 130 lbs.

Source

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, the list helps you pick the ideal roof rack system according to your requirement. However, if you plan on buying a roof rack system apart from the ones mentioned above, look out for a few things like weight capacity, manufacturer credibility, ease of installation, security features, and whether it can accommodate all sorts of accessories.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

