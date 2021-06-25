The gaming industry got a major boost in the year 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic spread its legs all across the globe. A lot of people were stuck at home and turned to gaming in order to stay away from the negative news and stay connected with their friends and community without actually meeting them in person. This is why more and more people started playing video games online increasing the revenue of the gaming industry by multifold. This trend has continued this year where people are becoming more engaged in playing games. Listed below are some of the best games of 2021.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone was released in March last year and had gained a lot of popularity within a few weeks of its release. This game free to play and is so well made that people don’t seem to tire of it and hence its popularity has well continued into 2021. Call of Duty: Warzone is a Battle Royale game that accommodates up to 150 players at a time. This not only makes the game interesting but also difficult to win. But the graphics and excitement of the game are great and hence people love to play it even today.





Minecraft

Minecraft is one such game that has probably entertained generations of people. It was released back in 2011 and was well received by people and witnessed and increased popularity in pandemic year of 2020. Minecraft is still one of the best-selling games this year because of its versatility. Minecraft is game that includes a 3D sand box where the players have to primarily extract raw materials and build structures of their choice. This game involves varied elements such as survival, combat, exploration, crafting and building which makes it extremely satisfying and appealing to a large number of people.

World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft is another old game that was launched in 2004 and continues to be widely played across the world even in 2021. The reason why this game is still loved and played by millions is because of the series of expansions that the game keeps adding such as the WoW TBC Classic Level Boost. This game offers a number of things you can do according to your choice such as choosing your own character, performing raids, role playing, crafting or just hanging out in the colorful world of Azeroth. This game has something for every kind of person and player which makes it so popular.

Fortnite

Fortnite is a free for all online game that became an instant hit with video game players when it launched. Developed by Epic Games, Fortnite attracted millions of players worldwide and has them hooked even today. This game is Battle Royale game that allows 100 players to play against each other alone or in teams. The quirky style of the game along with lesser violence and free availability across multiple platforms has made this game a favorite among people.

Apex Legends

Apex Legends is one game that has seen renewed popularity recently. By improving the gaming mechanics, Apex Legends offers unique legends to its players that are tough and exciting at the same time. The game is fast paced with moving targets which require your aim to be perfect. The new content of the game along with the professionals streaming their live games has aided in the popularity of Apex Legends. It is a polished Battle Royale game that doesn’t focus on building stuff but rather on improving your character, tactics, thought and your reflexes.

