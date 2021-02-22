With upcycling, DIY, and sustainability being some of the top trends in home decor and interior design in the past few years, it’s always great when you come across products or packing goods that can be reused in countless different ways.

Such is the case with wooden crates. There are practically hundreds of different ways this durable but humble packaging can be repurposed. All it takes is a little creativity and a lot of vision.

Below, you’ll find some of the most ingenious and innovative ways in which recycled wooden crates can be utilized to make your home more a more functional—and fashionable—place.

1. Store Your Outdoor Gear

Whatever your outdoor pursuit of choice may be—camping, hiking, snowboarding or scuba diving—it will generally come with a large amount of gear that is big and bulky. You can easily reuse wooden or plastic crates as storage boxes, as they would be the perfect size and strength to hold all of your equipment and more.

2. Recycled Rustic Shelving

If you’re in need of extra shelving, there are a number of different ways that wooden crates can be used in this way. Depending on the size they can be attached to the wall, stacked on top of each other, or slid onto an already existing shelving for an added organisation. But always make sure to sand them down for any splinters, first.

3. Make a Modern Office

As many people made the switch to work from home last year, they found themselves scrambling for a place in their houses from which they could comfortably work. But, making a chic and inexpensive desk is easier than you might think.

Depending on their size, stack one or two crates on either side to make the legs (with built-in shelving) and then simply place a sturdy board across the top. Voila, a brand new desk.

4. Create a Charming Coffee Table

This is one of the easiest but most effective ways to repurpose a wooden crate in the home. Again, it will depend on the size and shape of your crates, but you can position three or four together or even just have one as a standalone. Cover it with oilcloth or lace, or leave it uncovered for a more organic feel, and that’s it, you’re done.

5. Soft Furnishings Add a More Sophisticated Finish

If you’re crafty by nature, then it’s possible to create a piece of furniture that doesn’t resemble packaging for cargo whatsoever. Add cushions, fabrics, and finishings to create ottomans or cosy benches that look nothing like the wooden crates they once were.

Create Almost Anything With Wooden Crates

Wooden crates are versatile, durable, and charming, and lend themselves particularly well to almost any home decor DIY project. All it requires to turn them into a beautiful piece of furniture is some imagination and hard work.

It’s almost amazing how easy it is to transform and transport your home completely to another time, age, or design style, using only an unassuming wooden box.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

