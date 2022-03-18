Nothing beats a family gathering on a special occasion. It is the most awaited day to share various incredible stories. Grandma will glamorize the place while grandpa prepares dad jokes for entertainment. Parents will cook multiple delicacies, and children will help out. Hence, every family member is responsible for making a festive celebration. These celebrations would not be impossible too without the impressive casseroles lined up. It is well presented, from the creamy pasta-baked spicy dishes to the sweet dessert. It is still a challenge to think about preparing for your family gathering.

Have you tried serving the Denver steak or Pizza pasta salad? If your answer is no, you might want to keep reading. This article will recommend some food ideas to level up your family gatherings. It is time to spice it up and introduce a new dish to your family.





Pimento Cheese Scalloped Potatoes

The pimento cheese scalloped potatoes is a cheesy potato casserole perfect for a side dish. It matches any occasion, holiday, Sunday lunch, or ordinary weeknight. This dish is effortless to make, and you’ll just have to follow these steps. First, combine the Velveeta, cheddar, pimentos, mayonnaise, celery seed, pepper, and salt. Next, mix the remaining ingredients in a separate bowl, such as heavy cream, halt pimento cheese mixture, and potatoes. Pour the mixtures into a prepared pan. Let it bake at 375 degrees F for 35 to 40 minutes. Once it turns golden brown around the edges, it is cooked. Lastly, kindly remove it from the oven and cool it for five minutes before serving.

Denver Steak

Denver Steak, also known as Denver cut, comes from the cow’s front shoulder. It is not as famous as the New York strip or Tenderloin steak. Dever streak is different and has almost no fat cap. It would help if you tried its remarkable taste, as it is juicier when cooked. In addition, medium-rare still gives a great taste.

Prepare this dish with your desired spice blend or seasoning. Next, cook it over a hot grill for 4 to five minutes on each side. Allow resting for at least 10 minutes before slicing the steak. However, if you don’t have a grill, you can use a cast-iron skillet. Don’t forget to garnish with spice and combine some condiments.

Pizza Pasta Salad

This excellent dish is great for summer getaways! Pizza Pasta Salad perfectly goes along with BBQ and picnics by the park. It is filled with pepperoni, olives, tomatoes, mozzarella, and parmesan cheese. Your mouth will get watery once you smell it. Pizza Pasta Salad has dressing and noodles inside it. For the dressing, try using your brand choice of Italian dressing. Rotini noodles are recommended to hold more sauce, but you can also use bowtie, tortellini, or spaghetti noodles. Complete the dish with pizza toppings that you desire, such as Sliced mushrooms, bacon, and pepperoni. Enjoy!

4. Tomato Pie

Create a delicious dessert using fresh tomatoes. The layers of this pie were topped with cheese and baked to perfection. It can be served with a salad or alongside your main course meal. Tomato pie is a savory pie filled with tomatoes, cheese, and mayonnaise. This pie is baked in a flaky pie crust!

You have to drain the tomatoes to prevent having a soggy crust in making a tomato pie. Next, layer the tomatoes in the crust and top it with the tasty cheesy mixture. The cheesy topping is combined with freshly grated mozzarella and cheddar cheeses mixed with tangy mayo. Finally, bake until it turns golden brown. Let it cool down for at least five minutes.

5. Tacos in a Bag

It is not your typical taco, as it has leveled it up for family gatherings. These tacos in a bag are excellent for large groups, and it has benefits to consider! Everyone can make their desired taco and NO cleanup! How do you like that? Prepare all the toppings and especially the beef ahead of time. It will make your work easier and more convenient for your guests.

The bag will serve as your “bowl,” and dig it with a disposable fork. Kids will patronize this idea and will come back for more!

Concluding Thoughts

Home is not a place; it is a feeling. The smell of delicious and fresh-baked meals feels like home. No matter how far the distance, you can’t miss a family gathering. A family gathering is about valuing the family while sharing treasured moments. It is not the food that makes it special, but the people you genuinely love.

Prepare a special dish as special as they are. Moreover, seasoned it with love and care, as they deserve only the best! Visit more recipe tips and advice on Recipe.net. Happy cooking!

