Itay Amram is building his fanbase simply by using his platform to express his love for music. He has proved that he is a musical force to be reckoned with. The singer Itay has established his reputation as an Award-winning international composer for media. He’s now solidifying his spot in the industry by releasing his latest smash hit single, “Boundary Water,” a single from his original soundtrack from Off the Cuff’s doubles episode “America’s Most Protected Wilderness”.

Itay Amram’s track is the ideal soundtrack to usher in summer, though its timeless vibe applies to all seasons. He believes the high-energy, feel-good song will provide listeners with a positive listening experience. The single, “Boundary Waters”, captures the survival journey of Flutter Brothers Productions in the majestic Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Minnesota. On their journey, the crew took the challenge of hunting, harvesting, cooking, and sleeping in the wild nature, while commuting by canoes and foot in a scenic environment.





In his score, Itay captured the breath-taking experiences, that include a mixture of fear, tiredness, revival, and beauty. Listener enjoyment is something Itay Amram has prioritized from the get-go, which has amplified his growth as an artist. Another aspect of his work that attracts listeners is his relatable lyricism. While “Boundary Waters” is a brilliant song, it’s inspired by simple, everyday events.

