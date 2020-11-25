5 Practical Tips for Choosing the Right Outdoor Shed

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Investing in a shed construction is a long-term investment, whether you are buying a new shed or expanding your existing one. It plays a critical role in the garden, be it for storage or workspace purposes.

You need to consider several factors and understand how it influences your backyard and lifestyle. Here are five essential tips to help you pick the right shed for your garden.

Tip #1: Determine your use

Many customers purchase a shed without considering the purpose of their purchase, which is a huge mistake. How often and how customers will use their shed will significantly determine the design and size of the shed.

For instance, the size and design of a traditional potting shed, which is a serious work area for both professional and amateur gardeners, is determined by the following factors:

The need for storage

The need for effective work surface

How much the customers may use a shed dictates the wider garden’s design. If they are going to use their shed often, a hard surfacing may be necessary around the shed to endure frequent use. So they may have to lay more pathways, paving and workspaces. On the other hand, if they plan to use the shed purely for storage purposes and seldom visit it, they do not need to bother laying more paths to protect the surfaces.

Customers might also want to place the shed in a more convenient location, either in closer to the house or in the central position. Busy gardeners, for example, should place the structure close to a vegetable, fruit or flower garden or the greenhouse.

Also, customers should choose a suitable structure and finishings which can tolerate the weather extremes of their region.

Tip #2: Pick your preferred materials

Sheds come in various materials. Most sheds are built with timber, typically softwood. They come in prefabricated panels which bolt together. The sheds’ roof is usually covered with roofing felt or waterproof asphalt sheets. Bigger structures can be tiles with singles or can even be constructed with brick with slate roofs. Smaller sheds, on the other hand, may have a typical mono-pitch or a central-ridge roof.

Tip #3: Consider hiding the sheds

The current green roofs trend has helped change the garden shed’s perception. Covering the sheds’ rood with low-maintenance plants brings the following advantages:

Benefits wildlife

Increases biodiversity

Keeps sheds warmer during winter and cooler during the summer season

Moreover, green roofs can serve as a disguise to the construction, particularly when viewed from above. Customers who wish to make their sheds less noticeable can try staining it with a darker colour so it would recede into the surrounding. They can also try planting or trellis screens to create a fake boundary.

Tip #4: Consider opting for the showpiece sheds

Some people love their sheds and even place them at the centre stage, opting for a more architecturally-sympathetic or more decorative structure. Showpiece sheds are especially useful for those who primarily use their sheds as a hobby or retreat room. Window treatments, painted finishes and decorative timber job can transform the humble structure into entertaining follies which become the centre of attraction.

Tip #5: Factor in security issues

Apart from the aesthetics of a shed, customers should also consider the shed’s security by weighing the value of their stored items. A shed for a more sophisticated use that stores more valuable contents should have a well-thought security system in place. Customers should never store expensive tools and equipment in an easy-to-access shed without proper security.

A shed is the mainstay of many gardens. To make sure you choose and install the right shed for your garden, consider your purpose of the purchase, choose the right material, consider opting for hiding or showpiece sheds and factor in the shed’s security.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

