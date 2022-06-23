Having key performance indicators is critical to the success of your digital marketing strategies, especially in search engine optimization. Due to the increased competition among businesses over ranking on search engines, it is beneficial to track where your brand ranks. Statistics show that over half of the traffic on the internet originates from search engines. Therefore optimizing your content is not enough as you need to monitor its impact on your overall marketing initiatives and if it offers the expected results.

The Importance of SEO

It is common for businesses to create content and create backlinks but fails to track their effectiveness. Not knowing the impact of the keywords you use in content and which ones generate traffic to your website will not help your digital marketing initiatives. Here is why you should considerSEO metrics;





To know where you rank.

Get insights into your competitor’s performance on the search engines.

Increase revenue by implementing successful SEO strategies.

Identify reasons for a drop in ranking.

The 5 SEO Metrics You May Have Overlooked

There are numerous metrics to use when tracking your search engine optimization strategies. It is essential to have more tools as it gives you a competitive advantage over similar companies. Here are some SEO metrics you may have overlooked;

Google Maps rank checker

Probably you are wondering why people from your locality are not finding your business even after optimizing your content for the search engines. Your company may likely rank higher in other regions but not your locality. It means you are losing the opportunity to sell to your immediate clientele, especially if you want to target consumers from your geographic location. However, the Google Maps rank checker can offer you insights, and you can implement strategies to help with your local rankings.

Many companies fail to use the tools,which significantly affects their success. It makes them invisible to the local market, and potential buyers will go for competitors. Without the information, it will be impossible to realize returns on your marketing investments.

Mobile Ranking

Internet users have varying digital devices when they want to search for something online. Most of them use mobile devices, and it is vital to know where your brand ranks on them. The standard tools will only offer results for computer searches. But, it will not give you data on those using mobile devices. So, it is vital to track mobile rankings to streamline your SEO strategies to suit your audience.

Website Visitor’s Behaviour

A person visiting your website’s actions is important when evaluating your SEO strategies. You can use the metrics to determine user behavior and how the website visitors engage with the content. Although most businesses monitor the bounce rates, you can understand the visitors better. Broadening your scope will help improve your SEO strategies and assist you in achieving your marketing goals.

The metrics help you know where a person exited your website, and you can find an approach to ensure they convert to sales through their engagements.Still, you can know the time each user spends on your site since you want them to stay longer as it increases the chances of the people converting into sales. The metrics on visitor behavior will show the pages an online user visited on your website before exiting.

Internal Linking

Besides having backlinks in the content you share, internal links help with conversion. An internet user will click on them to find additional information on what theyread. The more time users spend on your website learning about different things, the likelier they will subscribe to your services or buy your product. However, many marketers overlook the metrics to help monitor how your internal links’ performance.

The data you will get from the analytics will give you insights into the content your audience resonateswith. With an idea of how the traffic on your website traverses, you can create effective ways to convert them into sales. On the other hand, the internal linking metrics will help you know the type of content to include on your website.

Cluster Conversion

Categorizing the content on your website into clusters will help a visitor navigate through the information easily and enhance the user experience. Having metrics to monitor the conversion rate per cluster will assist in gauging the content performance. It is different from other key performance indicators as it records the rate of conversions per page and the total from all the clusters.

Tracking the performance of clusters will help businesses know the content to invest in depending on their returns from previous efforts. In addition, you can identify the clusters you need to enhance to achieve your objectives and those you must do away with since they are underperforming.

Conclusion

A wide array of metrics to track your SEO strategies performance will increase your chances of success in your marketing strategies. Implementing the above tools that most people overlook will give your business an edge.

