5 Spots for Dolphin Spotting in the Mediterranean

It’s a common misconception that you can only observe dolphins in far-away exotic destinations or in captivity. Actually, many playful and smart species of dolphins roam the waters all around Europe, which makes it one of the most approachable and ethical ways to see these gorgeous mammals. But, since Europe has hundreds of destinations suitable for dolphin spotting, here are some of the best ones that will bring you closest to these fascinating creatures.

Sardinia, Italy

The Gulf of Aranci is not only a perfect spot for vacationing, but it’s also home to a special colony of resident dolphins. Since the spot offers a perfect habitat for rare bottlenose dolphins, authorities decided to regulate boating trips, so the dolphins can live there in peace. Still, you can join a controlled organized boat trip with 80% possibility of a sighting. All in all, with laws in place, this spot is very respectful of the marine ecology and all cetaceans living in the Mediterranean.

Liguria, Italy

Since it’s home to Pelagos Cetacean Sanctuary Reserve, Liguria is naturally a good spot for looking at dolphins. If you go out to sea, you can expect to see striped dolphins, famous bottlenose dolphins and Risso’s dolphins. But that’s not nearly all! Amongst them, you can spot a fin whale, sperm whale, long-finned pilot whale and beaked whale if you’re lucky. While you can book yourself a trip with whale and dolphin watching trip operators, the best and most ethical way to get a glimpse of these swimmers is to join the Cetacean Sanctuary Research Project and spend a full-week ecotourism vacation out on the sea. You’ll get to see all the cutest and most elegant underwater animals up close and help animal conservation efforts. If you prefer to take your time and do exploring on your own terms, you can always find a respectable Mediterranean yacht charter company and rent a boat that will take you through these regions in peace. Plus, all the comfort you’ll be experiencing on one of these yachts will make the experience even better!

French Riviera, France

If you happen to be sailing in the French Riviera, you can still enjoy the riches of the Pelagos Sanctuary and catch a sight of some dolphins, mainly in the summer. If you simply leave the coast and head for the French Mediterranean Sea and there’s a good chance you’ll be joined by whales and dolphins. It’s best to visit this area in the summer for two reasons. The first one is the weather, because the winters are too harsh for comfortable sailing and the sea is choppy (hard to spot animals). Secondly, Pelagos Sanctuary provides both whales and dolphins with all the food they need in the summer, so many species congregate there when the weather gets warmer.

Mallorca, Spain

Spain offers many spots perfect for whale- and dolphin-watching, but the best place you can head to is the Balearic Islands. In that area, you can literally see these playful animals swimming alongside boats and even in some coastal coves. Mallorca is especially attractive for dolphin lovers and it will allow you to see several species: common dolphin, Risso’s dolphin (recognizable by scratched and scar-covered skin), bottlenose dolphin and white-sided dolphin.

Corinthian Gulf, Greece

If you’re sailing in Greece, you might be lucky to catch a sight of some dolphins, especially if you happen to find yourself in the Corinthian Gulf. You can also spot these cuties between Lefkada and Kefallonia, in the Aegean Sea, in the Seronic Gulf or in the Thracian Sea. Species you can find in this area are Risso’s dolphins, striped dolphins, bottlenose dolphins and common dolphins. While common dolphins are mentioned frequently, they are not common at all! They are sleek, fast (reaching 65 km per hour) and very elegant and fun, so if you happen to see them, you’re in for a treat. Also, Greece is home to a very unique phenomenon: in the Corinthian Gulf you can see striped dolphins mating with Risso’s and common dolphins—this can’t be seen anywhere else in the world!

No matter what area you choose, Mediterranean can really provide you with an amazing marine experience and allow you to see animals in their natural habitat. Just make sure to donate to conservation efforts that keep these playful mammals healthy!

