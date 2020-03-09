Being active is a goal that many people have. According to stats, a large majority of American adults want to be fit and in good shape, and say it is very important to them. However, very few of us actually take the necessary steps to turn that goal into reality.

Some of this comes down to laziness, but a lot of it comes down to simply how busy we are. Americans are among the most overworked developed nations on the planet, and this leads to many people being busy or feeling overwhelmed with too much to do.

This is especially true for moms, who seem to always have a dozen things on the go. Juggling work and all of these tasks can make it hard to find time to work out. However, this isn’t true for all moms. There are plenty of active moms out there who pride themselves on their ability to stay fit and healthy while also raising and supporting a family.

A big part of being an active mom is having the right activewear. Not only do you want it to look good, but you also want it to be comfortable and fit well. With that in mind, this article is going to look at some tips for choosing the best athletic wear possible for active moms.

The Right Socks and Shoes

While all parts of your athletic wear outfit are important, none are more crucial to your success than socks and shoes. Whether you are lifting, running, going for a walk or doing an aerobics class, you are putting your shoes and socks through a lot of wear and tear. If you simply buy the cheapest and most basic option, you will frequently need to replace them, or they could leave your feet in a lot of pain.

Using some of the socks that Elite Sports Socks suggests is a good way to ensure your feet are comfortable and protected during activity, while also looking great at the same time. Pairing them with a great pair of shoes is also a good idea. Sure, you may need to spend a bit more, but your feet will surely thank you. Having the right socks and footwear will also allow you to have better and longer workouts since your feet will be in better shape.

Choose the Right Material

When choosing athletic wear, be sure to look at the material being used. The material won’t only dictate how a product feels, but also many things. Material will impact how it handles sweat, how much it will shrink in the wash and so much more. Workout clothing can be made from many materials including cotton, polyester, nylon, spandex and many others.

It is up to you to choose which works best for you. Cotton is very comfortable, but will often hold on to sweat. Polyester isn’t that breathable, but will do a good job wicking moisture away from your skin. Bamboo can keep you cool and remain durable. There is no right or wrong answer, it simply comes down to what you prefer and desires out of your gear.

Whatever you choose, make sure the items allow you to move freely for all of your activities. Of course, if you are running or playing sports outside, dressing in multiple layers to stay warm is a good plan as well.

Try it On

If there is one thing to remember when buying athletic gear, it is to try it on. Every provider will have different sizes, use different materials and the garments will vary in quality. Some of it is meant to be skin-tight, while others are meant to be a little more loose. Even if you know your sizes, be sure to try on the items to get a true understanding. If not, there is a good chance the products won’t quite fit as well as you wanted.

Of course, this isn’t true for all gear. Things like socks and shoes can generally be purchased online as sizes are fairly uniform. However, for shirts, pants, sports bras, and other items, sizes can vary wildly from company to company, so trying on will ensure you truly get the right size that you desire.

In conclusion, we hope that this article has been able to help you learn how to ensure you get the best athletic wear possible.

