In today’s digital age it’s a wonder we even use our phone functions on our phones anymore. It’s become somewhere of a relic to the latest generation. However, the phone call may be gone but not yet forgotten. Most especially when it comes to a tried tested and true sexual encounter. That encounter is phone sex.

Today, you’re going to learn about 5 tips (that apply to both men/women) to make you a phone sex expert. Turn up the heat in your long-distance relationship or simply get on the phone to get off with a total stranger. Whichever your preference these tips will help guide you to the ultimate phone sex experience.

1. Use Your Sexy (Inside) Voice

Your voice sets the tone for the mood, use it as a tool. If you’re talking in a higher octave it has a way of changing the tone of the conversation. Things may feel goofier or less sexual if you are yelling or talking too loud. This is an adult chat, not for prying ears to listen in on. During a phone sex session with someone, you want to be in a calm sexually excitable state. It’s easier to do that when you’re speaking softly to one another. Speak softly yet clearly, it doesn’t take a pro to master this, you just need to be calm, ready, and willing to receive pleasure on your line.

2. Be Open-Minded

The best thing about phone sex conversations is how explorative it can be. Having an open mind in these circumstances is key. Your sexual desires are actually a way to unlock your own self-discovery. Meaning you must be open to the unknown. Instead of something making you feel uncomfortable if it’s a Fetish you have not heard of, ask questions about it. Who knows, you might just stumble into a whole new kink you like. Now is the time to let go of the walls society has built around your sexuality and let your inner freak flag fly.

3. Talk Dirty To Me

This is the perfect place to end up after you have opened your mind. Dirty talk is essential for a steamy phone sex session. It’s okay to say things like cock, pussy, balls, asshole, etc… These are pleasure zones you need to start feeling comfortable describing. Take away all the shame surrounding these words in conservative settings and use them now with pride. It’s important to let your phone sex partner know what erogenous zones turn you on the most. This will steer the chat in the right direction.

4. Take Your Time

There is absolutely nothing worse than a rushed phone sex session. The same rules apply for sex in person. It adds an unnecessary level of stress to the conversation which sexually should be stress-free. You don’t want to rush your way through it to get to the finish line here. It’s not a race, it’s pleasure. You want to make sure your pleasure lasts as long as possible. Take your time, enjoy the ride, and relax.

5. The Dirty Details

Going into details about what thrills you seek will only turn you on more in a phone sex session. Hearing the other person add to what details you are already giving them establishes a certain rapport. It’s a type of chemistry that you can only achieve when you share personal details about how your mind works. Mental stimulation is equally as important as the physical. When you let your guard down and allow someone to get to know you the possibilities are endless.

If your ready to dive into the world of phone sex now and start working on your phone sex skills Arousr offers 24/7 sex chat hosts. There are hundreds of women to choose from, all with unique personalities. These hosts are here to help fulfill your every need without judgment or hassle.

