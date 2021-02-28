Bikinis. Swimsuit. Lingerie. Welcome to Glamour Girl!, INSCMagazine’s new bi-weekly feature that will appear every week.

GG! will feature some of today’s hottest bikini, swimsuit, Instagram and fitness models, bloggers, influencers and actresses today in the realm of lifestyle, modeling and entertainment, with a touch of style, class, quality in-depth writing and eye-catching images.

With spring coming up soon, now is the time to start making plans to travel to exotic locales and soak in the sun, if only to just get away. With the weather finally breaking in much of the Northeast and Midwest, now is the time to ditch the bulky winter parkas, overcoats and scarves and bust out the flip-flops, shorts and more casual wear for spring.

If any of us are lucky enough to travel abroad to some exotic—and much warmer—getaway destination, chances are we will cross a simply stunning and gorgeous woman such as model and fashion designer, Linda Isaza.

Born and raised in her native Colombia, the stunning Isaza got her first gig modeling swimwear before branching out into acting and her own fashion line, Limited Couture. Below, I catch up with the lovely colombiana to discuss modeling, acting and her dreams of being a fashion mogul.

Who Is She?

Name: Linda Isaza

Social Media: @lindaisaza and @limited_couture

What was your very first gig as a professional model? What was that experience like?

It was in Mexico, modeling for swimming wearing. It was a great experience.

What was your life like before entering the modeling industry?

I was very interested in the modeling industry, so I was studying an acting career, also working on my clothing brand

If you weren’t a model, what would you be doing?

Definitely an actress and businessperson.

What does a typical day consist of for you?

I work out for three hours every day, work on my brand and study English.

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

I usually do meditation, read books and doing things in order to spiritual growth.

Colombian women are known for being some of the sexiest in the world, why do you think that is?

It is because of our appearance, our dancing culture and attitude.

For all of the guys reading this, what would you tell them is the best way to approach a woman?

It is important to be a gentleman and polite also funny man to break the ice.

What do you find most attractive in a man?

It is very important to be intelligent, a man with good habits such as training, good reader, a spiritual person, great personality and good looking.

What would be a perfect first date for you?

To spend a good afternoon having a nice view to the mountains or a lake, drinking a cup of wine.

How would you describe yourself in 3 words?

Easygoing, lovely and dreamer.

Special thanks to LMC Models and Ms. Linda Isaza for their time and assistance during the interview.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

