The digital world is not stopping, and the latest advances in technology seep further into our everyday lives and continues to re-shape the way we communicate with one another and do business. It has allowed businesses to foster a collaborative, transparent and more holistic approach to work, which has resulted in improved productivity, quicker decisions, and improved efficiency. This article discusses some of the main ways technology has impacted communication in the workplace for the better.

More Effective, Secure and Real-Time Communication





A great way that technology has impacted business is through the new presence and use of collaboration tools. For example, online documents and sheets mean multiple people can work on the same project online which is more effective and instantaneous. These resources like this also offer means of secure communication which allow teams to share important information safely in real-time. Online tools and resources also help managers and team leaders collect and curate a library of resources and useful information to help train teams to ensure they are well-equipped with what they need to do their job the best they can.

Instant Communication

Many businesses nowadays don’t have to limit themselves to recruiting people locally. Now technology has given us the means to communicate effectively and quickly with limited disruption. This has increased the ease of collaboration and communication tenfold. Technology now allows business to overcome obstacles such as time zones, language barriers, and geographics – all of which are now a thing of the past. The ability for teams to communicate globally has allowed them to diversify their teams, bring in a range of ideas, and help companies grow holistically in that sense. Indeed, remote working has led to an improved wellbeing and work life balance among employees, which has positively impacted their productivity and approach to work.

Smart phones, social media and instant messaging are all ways we communicate these days, not just in our personal life but in work too. Teams can now connect instantly in online groups, message threads and even video calls. These means of communication have had further impact on the way businesses market themselves, let alone communicate.

Digital Marketing

With an ever-changing digital world, technology has also meant businesses have had to adapt to new means of communication, both internally and externally. This has consequently led to new ways we’ve seen businesses communicate with their customers and market themselves to the outside world. Digital marketing encompasses the many avenues of online marketing businesses now take to put themselves ahead of competition. Examples include, SEO, PPC, social media marketing, email marketing and content marketing.

Equality & Improved Transparency

Technology has helped bridge to gap between internal team hierarchies and has encouraged teams to work from a level playing field. This is because communication is unrestricted and moving away from closed-door discussions among a certain few. Instead, technology fosters more open and collaborative communication across multiple channels. This means management can nurture inclusivity and equality in the workplace, consequently boosting moral and work satisfaction among employees.

Fast & Effective Decision-Making

An additional way technology has impacted business is improving management of teams and decentralising decision-making processes. No longer do teams have to wait around for decisions to be made via emails etc. Instead, modern day technology supports managers to make decisions faster in a collaborative decentralised manner. Technology allows teams to take quick action and capitalise on the most efficient and best practices.

