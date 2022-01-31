Whether you have discovered the joys of what having a bean bag could be like, or you are simply curious what a bean bag could do for you and your life, there is a good chance that you are thinking about biting the bullet and making a purchase.

However, you might be wondering, how can I choose the right bean bag for me? And you could be even more confused that there is actually a bean bag choice! Well, do not worry. This piece will offer some advice on the different bean bag options available and help you determine which one to go for.





What Are You Using Your Bean Bag For?

What you are using your bean bag for will make a big difference to which one you should choose. This is because you can get so many shapes and sizes; you will want to get a style that supports your goals. For example, if you are just looking for a bean bag that will mostly be decorative or something that the children can use when they come over, you might opt for a smaller-sized bean bag with a cover pattern that complements the interior of your choice of room. If you are using your bean bag to work, game, or watch TV from, you will most likely want a bean bag that supports your whole body and is on an incline like a chair. This will support your neck and head while you are engaging with other activities!

If you are looking for a bean bag to lie down on, then you might be thinking of going extra-large, especially if you want room for a companion. Have a look through this giant bean bags range to see what you think!

Choose Your Fabric

Bean bags come encased in a variety of different fabrics now, which is great if textures are important to you, and also the aesthetics, of course! Your choice of fabric might also be determined by who will be using the bean bag the most. For example, if you are choosing a bean bag for children, the likelihood is that the cover will have to be washed more than if an adult were using it – well, some adults anyway.

In this case, do not opt for a fabric that is not machine washable or one that is particularly delicate. Instead, go for something robust and easy to clean to make your life a little easier. You can also choose a material that can be wiped clean, such as artificial leather, which might be a better option if you do have mucky pups around!

Different Shapes

You can choose a bean bag in a variety of different shapes now, which might just sway your decision. If you are looking for something to use as a footrest, opt for a traditional cube or ball. If you are wanting a bean bag for your pets, why not consider an oval shape that mimics their traditional beds?

