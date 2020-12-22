INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Watches are one of the personal necessities that we use every day. Aside from the fact that we use it to tell us the time, it’s also a piece of accessory that completes our overall attire. Because of that, people are becoming more meticulous in choosing their watches. Luckily, the market is filled with a lot of different watch brands.

One of the most popular types of watches is a luxury watch. These types are more expensive yet high-quality watches that can last for a lifetime. When you think of luxury watches, the first brands that will come to mind are Rolex, Bvlgari, Gucci, or Cartier. These are the popular brands that have been in the market for decades, if not centuries.

But if you are new to the watch industry, you might want to explore further at some luxury watch brands in the market. In this article, we will take a look at some of these brands that you might not know.

1. Maurice Lacroix

A brand that started in 1975 through a company called Desco von Schulthess, Maurice Lacroix is one of the newest luxury watchmakers that has made its name in the industry. They are known for their reliable and elegant timepieces that fit both a formal occasion and a day-to-day activity.

Maurice Lacroix has a vast selection of watches that come in different designs and colors that will go perfectly for many occasions. They also have his and hers watch, which can be a perfect gift for you and your partner. If you are looking for a Swiss-manufactured watch with high quality and luxury, this watch is for you.

2. Audemars Piguet

Audemars Piguet is a watch company that has been in the market since 1875. Considered as one of the top 10 watch brands around the world, this brand is known for being the first to use stainless steel in their sports watches. Because of this, Audemars Piguet has made its name as one of the best luxury watches in the world.

They are also popular because of its unique octagonal dial that’s different from the usual circular dial of most watches. They also launched an iconic underwater version called Royal Oak Offshore. It has become one of the most respected luxury watch brands around the world since its inception.

3. Omega

Omega has become popular when it was featured on the wrists of various celebrities and movies such as Buzz Aldrin and Daniel Craig. Considering that their watch was approved by NASA for a space mission, this brand has proven their watch’s reliability. Because of this, the watch has become one of the most popular watches for men.

Owned by the Swatch Group, Omega may not be one of the most expensive watches compared to other luxury watches, but it is surely one of the most sought after brands of watch enthusiasts.

4. Glashutte Original

A list of unique luxury watches will not be complete without including Glashutte Original. Compared to other brands that were manufactured in Switzerland, this luxury watch is a proud product of German watch engineering. Because of this, the brand stands out among the rest.

It is made with intricate craftsmanship and equipped with complicated watch features such as tourbillons, chronographs, and perpetual calendars. Their selection of watches is a fusion of style and function which makes it one of the most sought-after watch brands in the world.

5. Patek Philippe

Known as one of the Holy Trinity of Luxury Watches, along with Audemars Piguet and Vacheron Constantin, Patek Philippe is known for inventing the very first wristwatch that we know today. Founded in 1951, this Swiss-made watch is produced with precise mechanical movements and made with high-quality materials.

They are also popular because of their selection of exclusive watches. In the past, Patek Philippe was commissioned by high-profile individuals such as James Ward Packard and Henry Graves to create some most complicated watches in the world which cost around $11 million.

6. Ulysse Nardin

If you are looking for luxury marine chronometer watches, Ulysse Nardin is the best choice for you. Founded in 1846, they are known as one of the powerhouse names in the watch industry because of their classic minimalist designed series such as the San Marco Classico.

It’s an elegant timepiece made with high-quality materials with reliable features. Because of this, Ulysse Nardin has made its name on many lists of luxury watches.

Shop for Luxury Watches Today!

These are just a few of the many luxury watch brands available in the market today. If you want to discover more brands, you can walk in at the nearest watch store in your neighborhood or you can visit Watchshopping.com. They have a collection of the latest models of different brands, and you can also shop online.

