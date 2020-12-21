TIA and its members have been working to educate regulators and government agencies on the need for replacing untrusted network components

ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Telecommunications Industry Association—the trusted industry association for the connected world—today congratulated Congress on passing a $900 Billion fiscal stimulus package that includes $7 Billion for various broadband and network infrastructure initiatives, including the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) initiative to establish a Secure and Trusted Communications Network Reimbursement Program as required by the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act of 2019.

The FCC program will ensure the removal and replacement of network components sourced from untrusted suppliers. The bill also included funds for ensuring continued broadband access for low-income families, telehealth initiatives, and expanding access for rural and tribal communities.

“TIA and our members applaud Congress for making critical investments in the security and integrity of our network infrastructure,” said David Stehlin, CEO of TIA. “As Americans continue to work and learn from home, we have to be able to trust our networks as our dependence on connectivity will only continue to grow. This bill will go a long way in helping build that trust by facilitating the replacement of network equipment that could pose significant threats to our national security.”

