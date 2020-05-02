7 Beauty Habits That Will Enhance the Way You Look

There are classic techniques that we use to enhance our looks. Makeup, hair products, lash extensions, and plastic surgery are a few examples that come to mind.

There are ways, however, to look better without so much work. By incorporating a few daily habits into your life, you can look better all the time. Wouldn’t it be great to look better without having to make a special trip to the salon?

Below, you’ll find a list of seven beauty-enhancing habits you can adopt. Each of these routines will help you achieve effortless beauty!

Prioritize Sleep

If you really want to look your best, make sure you get enough sleep. When your mind is shut down, your body uses its energy to regenerate your cells and replenish your body systems.

Without enough sleep, you’ll feel sluggish and your face will show for it. If you get enough sleep, however, you’ll have no dark circles or drooping eyes. Your hair and skin will look nourished and healthy, too.

Experts recommend that adults get 7-9 hours of sleep every night. Make sure to get that amount whenever possible.

With so much to do and not enough hours in the day, it can be tempting to cut down on your sleeping hours. But in the long run, you aren’t doing yourself any favors. Not only does lack of sleep affect your appearance, but it can affect your mood and performance as well.

Care for Your Teeth

If you want to improve your appearance, you must care for your teeth. You should brush and floss every day, more than once if possible. Maintaining those pearly whites will make your whole face shine.

If you drink coffee or red wine, you’ll have to do some extra work. These drinks leave stains on your teeth, making them look dirty even after you brush them.

Use an at-home teeth whitening system once a week, or get them professionally whitened once a month.

Your smile is an important part of your face. When it reveals clean, white teeth, it improves your appearance tenfold.

Eat the Rainbow

When you read this headline, you probably thought about Skittles and their “Taste the Rainbow” slogan. Unfortunately, eating Skittles will not improve the way you look.

Eating a rainbow of vegetables, though, will improve your looks.

The colors of fruits and vegetables come from the antioxidants that they contain. Red-colored produce contains lycopene. Blue and purple produce contain anthocyanins. Orange and yellow produce contain carotenoids. All of these antioxidants are good for your body.

When you eat veggies in every color, you ensure that you are getting a variety of vitamins and minerals. These keep your skin, hair, and eyes healthy and vibrant.

Download this weekly eating chart from Dr. Rangan Chatterjee to make sure that you’re getting the nutrients you need to stay beautiful. And if you don’t like fruits or vegetables, take multivitamins to fill in the gaps.

Drink Plenty of Water

If you want hydrated hair and skin, you can always spend a lot of money on fancy lotions and hair products. That will help, but it’s easier to hydrate your body the natural way.

When you drink plenty of water, it keeps you from getting dry, saggy skin. It alsokeeps your hair from becoming brittle and dry. Hydration gives your skin a bit of bounce and makes your hair shine.

Drinking 64 ounces of water every day helps to flush out any skin and hair-damaging toxins, as well.

Ditch the Sugar and Cut Back on Salt

The best way to clean up your skin is to clean up your diet. What you put in your body can drastically affect your face.

Sugary and greasy foods tend to cause the most breakouts. If you cut them out of your diet, you’ll see far fewer blemishes on your face.

Salt is another food that you should cut back on. This can cause your body to hold water, which leads to inflammation and will make you bloat.

If you notice that your eyes are puffier than normal but you’ve been getting plenty of sleep, salt is probably the culprit.

Not to mention, salty, fried, and sugary foods cause weight gain, which may not make you feel your best.

Get Moving

Exercise speeds up your blood circulation. This helps to transport nutrients to all of the parts of your body that need them, including your skin. That’s why regular exercise is linked to healthier skin.

It will also help you get in shape. You’ll have more defined muscles, a smaller waistline, and you’ll look better in your clothes.

Let’s not be totally vain about this; exercise also helps you live longer. That’s a pretty great benefit and makes it worth strapping on your running shoes!

Maintain a Skincare Routine

Daily and nightly skincare rituals are important for people of all ages. There are several steps that you need to include in your skincare routine:

Cleanse

The first step of your routine should be to clean your face.

Some need a more gentle cleanser because they have sensitive skin. Other people need to get rid of excess oil. Make sure to find the right face cleanser for your skin type.

Cleansing your skin will help to eliminate blemishes by cleaning out your pores. It will get rid of any makeup or dirt accumulated throughout the day.

Exfoliate

For younger, fresher-looking skin, exfoliating should be a part of your ritual. It doesn’t have to be every day, but exfoliating once a week will help to get rid of dead skin cells, revealing new skin underneath.

Moisturize

Cleansing and exfoliating, as well as the natural aging process, can strip your skin of its natural moisture. Luckily, moisturizing can bring some of it back.

Moisturizing every morning and night will help to keep your skin supple. You should use a face moisturizer and body lotion every day.

If your face feels extra dry, take it up a notch and use an overnight sleeping mask to really quench your skin’s thirst.

Massage

Massaging your skin can bring blood toward the surface. This helps to cut down on cellulite and keep your skin smooth.

Use your hands to massage your face in small circular motions as you apply your moisturizer, or use a jade roller as a tool to massage your face.

Conclusion

Healthy looks good! Simple habits that prioritize your health will make you look better.

By adopting as many of these habits as you can,you’ll see positive changes in the mirror in no time. You’re sure to be the star of any room you walk into!

Karen Lein is the General Manager of Copper Beech Townhomes and Grove San Marcos. She is a Fresno State alumna and enjoys traveling and watching football. #GoDogs!

