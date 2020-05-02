5 Ways to Make Scrambled Eggs More Appealing and Tasty

Our bodies need nutrients from fresh fruits and vegetables to operate at peak levels. But another powerhouse food is the egg.

The pros and cons of eggs have been debated almost as long as the age-old chicken-versus-egg question.

There are some health conditions that require a limited intake of eggs. But overall, the consensus is that there are incredible health advantages to eating them regularly.

Both the white and the yolk have different benefits to them, and it seems like everyone has their own opinions of the yumminess of each.

If you like one but not the other, you can get all the nutrients by eating your eggs scrambled.

Still not sold on adding scrambled eggs to your meal plan? You might be if you cook them in one of these five appealing ways.

1. Heart-Healthy Mix

Keeping your heart healthy is a must for people of all ages. Your heart pumps nutrient-enriched blood throughout your body. When it starts slowing down, you’ll feel the effects without knowing why you’re so tired or gloomy.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is one of the biggest causes of death throughout the world. What you eat or don’t eat plays a significant role in your risk for CVD.

But, studies show that adding eggs to your diet could help. Eggs have natural heart-healthy betaine and choline. These nutrients are linked with lower cholesterol and homocysteine levels, both of which are linked to CVD and strokes.

To get the best of these nutrients in your scrambled eggs, use your typical recipe but cook with olive oil instead of butter. Add spinach and broccoli in your eggs, and pair the meal with a side of oatmeal.

Yummy, filling, and heart-healthy!

2. Extra Vitamin D

Eggs and dairy are known for their vitamin D content. This vitamin is crucial to your bone health, preventing diseases like osteoporosis. But vitamin D deficiency is also linked to symptoms such as fatigue, hair loss, and back and joint pain.

The best way to get your vitamin D is to head outside for fresh air on a sunny day. Slather on sunblock to avoid dangerous UV rays and enjoy the sun’s natural health benefits.

If that’s not possible, or you want to make sure you’re getting enough of the vitamin, scrambled eggs are the answer!

For a meal full of vitamin D, cook your eggs with margarine, not oil. Sprinkle in some cheese. Unless you have a condition that calls for limiting fats or dairy, cheese is an excellent source of D, so feel free to load up!

Add mushrooms for extra flavor and more vitamin D, then pair the finished product with fresh orange juice or whole milk.

“D”-licious!

3. Weight Management

Maintaining a healthy weight is essential for managing or preventing many serious physical conditions. You don’t have to starve yourself or gag on tasteless wafers, though.

Eggs are on the list of foods that help promote weight management, as long as you combine your meals with a healthy lifestyle. Light exercise, eating well, and getting enough sleep all play a part in maintaining a healthy weight.

To use scrambled eggs to meet your weight goals, use olive oil. Yes, olive oil.

This oil is recommended for weight loss and management because it is full of monounsaturated fatty acids. These acids help with heart health, but they also promote the feeling of fullness so you don’t overeat.

You can add kale or spinach to your eggs if you’re looking for a veggie version. Meat lovers can use lean hamburger or chicken.

Pair this with cottage cheese for a meal that’s light in calories and heavy in flavor!

4. Vitamin E Booster

Most people know about the benefits of vitamins like C and D. But until you are diagnosed with a vitamin E deficiency, you usually don’t think about this important nutrient.

Vitamin E is necessary for our bodies to promote cell health. It fights off free radicals and can prevent many degenerative diseases. Deficiencies in E can cause lethargy and muscle weakness, poor vision, and other conditions.

It’s easy to add vitamin E to your meals, though. It’s found in foods ranging from nuts to greens, making it the perfect snack food!

When you make your scrambled eggs, cook them with safflower or sunflower oil. Add a big helping of spinach, olives, and broccoli, then top the finished eggs with pine nuts.

Pair your masterpiece with avocados, mangos, or kiwi for extra energy.

5. Protein-Packed

Protein is often the answer to your problems.

Tired? Are you getting enough protein?

Want to lose weight? Load up on protein.

Working out? Don’t forget to eat your protein!

The benefits of protein are numerous. Since this nutrient is found in your hair, skin, muscle, bone, and body parts, it’s important to get enough every day.

But it’s not as easy as it sounds. Adults should be getting about 7 grams of healthy protein for every 20 pounds of body weight they have. The key here is healthy protein.

If you don’t know what you’re looking for, you can fall into the trap of eating unhealthy protein. This is found in processed meats, some dairy products, grain-fed red meats, and low-quality protein powders.

You may think you have enough protein in your diet. But in reality, you could actually be hurting yourself.

Eggs are a great way to get healthy protein. When you cook your scrambled eggs, you can use egg whites for protein without fat. Cook with extra-virgin olive oil and add helpings of cheese, chicken breast, broccoli, and quinoa.

Finish off your culinary delight with pine nuts or shaved almonds. You can pair your eggs with oatmeal or Greek yogurt if you’re still hungry, but with all of these proteins in your meal, expect to get full fast!

In Conclusion

Scrambled eggs don’t have to be boring. In fact, you don’t even have to like them to get the health benefits.

Mix your eggs with these tasty ingredients and go into the rest of your day with the feel-good energy they bring. You’ll be glad you did!

Angus Flynn is the Property Manager at 837 Harvard.

