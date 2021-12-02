Toronto, the capital of Ontario, is Canada’s largest and most diverse city, and Niagara Falls is only a short drive away. There’s plenty to do, from the vibrant Entertainment District, which features the latest musicals and fine dining, to the historic Distillery District, which houses unique shops and restaurants in beautifully restored buildings. The city center of Toronto is relatively easy to navigate, with many of the top attractions within walking distance of one another and a subway system for longer journeys. United Airlines flight Booking process is simple; you can book from anywhere with the internet.

The CN Tower





The CN Tower is one of the city’s must-see attractions and one of the most difficult to overlook. This Canadian icon, which towers above downtown, can be seen from almost anywhere in the city. The Sky Pod at 447 metres above the city provides the highest viewing area on the CN Tower, with views that extend to Niagara Falls and New York State on clear days. It takes two elevators to get here. You can admire the structure from the ground or take a trip up to one of the observation areas or restaurants for spectacular views of the city and Lake Ontario. United Airlines Reservations also offers amazing deals on flight booking, book your flights and visit this one of its kind place.

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO)

The Art Gallery of Ontario (AGO) is one of North America’s largest museums. Throughout the year, several temporary exhibitions are held. The more than 95,000-piece collection includes works from all over the world, from European masterpieces to contemporary art. Still, it also houses an impressive Canadian art collection, including a large collection of Group of Seven works. On the west side of the city center, the AGO is housed in a one-of-a-kind structure with a mix of older and modern architecture. The Ontario College of Art and Design stands high above the street on stilts shaped like pencils, is right next to the AGO. If you are planning in peak season, pre book your United Airlines tickets in advance to avoid extra charges and last-minute difficulties.

The trip from Toronto to Niagara Falls

The trip from Toronto to Niagara Falls is well worth the time. In just over an hour, you can be standing on the edge of the falls.

Tours include hotel pickup and drop-off as well as a Hornblower Niagara Cruise that takes you up close to the main Horseshoe Falls’ tumbling wall of water.

If you don’t want to drive yourself, a tour to Niagara Falls from Toronto is easy to see the falls. Tours also stop at some of the area’s most important attractions, such as Whirlpool Rapids, the Floral Clock, and the charming town of Niagara-on-the-Lake. In the summer, from late June to the beginning of September and on Thanksgiving weekend in October, a train (Go Train) runs from Union Station to Niagara Falls.

The Royal Ontario Museum

The Royal Ontario Museum, or ROM, is one of Canada’s most prestigious museums, with an international reputation for excellence. It houses an outstanding collection that spans natural history, art, and culture from all over the world and spans a wide range of periods. It is also well-known for hosting exhibitions from all over the world. In 2007, a contentious expansion saw the addition of the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal, a modern wing with glass and sharp angles added onto an older, more traditional structure. It has since become one of Toronto’s most recognizable structures. Visit united airlines official site to check ongoing offers and get the best price on flight fare.

Casa Loma

Casa Loma is an extraordinary structure that resembles a medieval castle. An eccentric Canadian multi-millionaire who was among the first to recognize and capitalize on Niagara Falls’ money-making potential. The house, which has nearly 100 rooms and a dozen bathrooms, is now a museum. Visitors can travel back in time to a time of European luxury and splendor.

The Entertainment District

The Entertainment District in Toronto encompasses a large portion of the city center. It is home to many of its most popular attractions, including the CN Tower, Scotiabank Arena, Rogers Centre, and numerous museums. It’s also well-known for its excellent dining and, most importantly, its shows and performances. The majority of the action revolves around King Street, which runs between Spadina Avenue and University Avenue.

St. Lawrence Market

A variety of vendors sell food, flowers, and specialty items at the St. Lawrence Market. Suppose you’ve been out shopping or sightseeing in the neighborhood. This is a great spot to grab a bite to eat or to catch up with friends over a cup of coffee. In the summer, elevated outdoor patios allow you to soak up some of the warm sunlight. St. Lawrence Hall in Toronto was built in 1850 and served as both a public meeting place and a concert venue.

