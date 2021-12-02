Do you wish to add an Outdoor Gas Fire Pit to your patio? There are numerous advantages of having a fire pit on your patio. A good fire pit provides warmth during chilly nights, is perfect as a decor piece and it also enhances the ambiance of the patio. There are different types of fire pits, but the most preferable ones among the consumers are fire pits that run on gas. A gas fire pit table is either propane-based or fueled with natural gas. These firepits act as a focal point in your patio and come in different designs, sizes, and shapes to choose from. Fire Pits today are stylish, safe to use, and require low maintenance. Apart from these, there are several other advantages of gas-based fire pits. This article will brief you about them and help you find out the most suitable one for your patio.

They are clean





Gas fire pits do not generate a lot of mess which means it doesn’t require cleanup, post the firepit session. Once your session ends simply turn it off with a knob. Unlike wooden fire pits, you do not have to collect a lot of materials before beginning the session and clean them while winding up.

They are hassle-free

Sit back, relax and enjoy your session comfortably. With a gas fire pit, you do not have to keep a continuous watch to the level of fire, nor do you have to arrange a stock of materials. The gas fire pits are operated with an ignition button. The gas fire pits do not produce smoke as they do not emit any harmful byproducts. This prevents you from inhaling the smoke which in turn reduces the health risk.

Variety of designs to choose from

A gas fire pit comes in different shapes, designs, and sizes to choose from. The correct size and shape complements your patio and makes a wonderful place for relaxation and get-together. If you have a clear image in your mind of what your patio will look like after the addition of a gas fire pit, then it will become easier for you to choose the right shape and design.

They are more visually appealing

The gas fire pit looks aesthetically appealing. The gas fire pits generally come with a glass that makes them look unique. You can see the flames leaping from the glass. These glasses make the refractions of light visible to your eyes, especially during the dark. This increases the visual appeal and stands as an ultimate benefit of the gas-based firepits.

They are safer

The firepits are controlled manually and can be adjusted at your convenience. The gas firepits do not produce a spark and other dangerous aspects that can potentially harm the furniture placed around.

What to consider before choosing a fire pit?

Heat output

The units of the gas fire pits are measured in British thermal units(BTUs)The more the BTUs the more heat the fire pit will produce. This ranges generally between 15,000 to 100,000 BTUs, but the average ones are 30,000 to 60,000 BTUs.

Ignition system

There are three types of ignition systems; manual ignition, spark ignition, and electronic ignition. Manual ignition is lighted up through light or a match. The spark ignition features a push-button igniter which is enough to ignite the gas. Electronic ignition facilitates a flip switch to light a fire pit which is the easiest among the three.

Tank size

A 25-pound propane-based tank is preferable as it lasts longer and you will not have to change the tank frequently.

Safety features

A gas leak is a possible hazard of a gas fire pit. Some pits facilitate a safety shutoff that turns off the gas supply after the fire goes out.

These are some of the benefits and safety considerations that will help you make a better choice while choosing a fire pit.

