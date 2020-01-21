On this website, you can find the most ambitious casinos and sportsbooks on the market. Trustworthy bitcoin casino is offering a wide range of bets, safe deposit, and quick withdrawals. Please, visit here and win in bitcoin betting on site 1xbit.com by watching your favorite teams. Always have something useful and interesting to fulfill your interests.

Carlo Ancelotti will be the new head coach of Everton. The Italian specialist has agreed to sign a contract with the Premier League club of England. This is reported by Sky Sports News. The 60-year-old coach coached Parma, Juventus, Milan, Chelsea, PSG, Real, Bavaria, and Napoli. From the last team, Ancelotti was fired after a year and a half of cooperation when the team went against the decisions of the president of the club and could not win for a long time. As a result, “Napoli” headed by Gennaro Gattuso. In the championship of England, “Everton” scored only 18 points after 17 rounds and is on the 16th place at the Premier League standing.

Milan’s legendary coach Arrigo Sacchi believes that Carlo Ancelotti shouldn’t have contacted Napoli for anything. The club from the south of Italy performed well under Maurizio Sarri, but with the new coach the results went down, and Ancelotti was fired 18 months after his appointment.

When Ancelotti went to train "Napoli", it was the first time in his career when he started a new phase of life without consulting me, – quotes Sakki Tuttomercatoweb. – And that's good because I would discourage him from doing so. The reason is that Sarry did a fantastic job there, which only some of us can understand.

Solskjaer: "I was 100% sure the VAR would cancel Everton's goal

Manchester United head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer commented on the opponent's goal after a draw with Everton (1-1). Many fans believe that the goal could not be scored because of a violation of the rules against David de Gea in goalkeeper's square. "I am disappointed with the judge's decision. I think it's a violation of the rules, especially nowadays. Perhaps, in the eighties, it was considered different. Everton's player played with his elbow against de Gea, so it was a foul. When I saw this, I was 100% sure that the VAR would cancel the goal," the official Manchester United website quotes Solskjaer.

15 December 2019 – 17:00 Manchester United 1:1 Everton

07 December 2019 – 15:30 Everton 3:1 Chelsea

04 December 2019 – 23:15 Liverpool 5:2 Everton

01 December 2019 – 19:30 Lester 2:1 Everton

23 November 2019 – 18:00 Everton 0:2 Norwich

09 November 2019 – 18:00 Southampton 1:2 Everton

03 November 2019 – 19:30 Everton 1:1 Tottenham

