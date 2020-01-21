Jasmin Shojai: INSC Glamour Girl & Maxim/Playboy Bombshell’s Career In Full Bloom!

Jasmin Shojai, international model & aspiring actress, and of course one of our amazing INSC Glamour Girls—as well as a personal friend of ours here at INSC!—is ‘blooming’ in her career.

With spring here in the States roughly two months around the corner, somehow it seems fitting to talking of jasmin being in bloom, which best describes the steady rise of Miss Shojai’s modelling and acting career. And now it appears that the talented and beautiful Aussie babe is growing in a different direction: skincare and beauty.

In recent months, the exotic supermodel has been working on very exciting and creative content, most especially in the Beauty Industry. Miss Shojai loves makeup and is passionate when it comes to cosmeceutical skincare.

As someone who once suffered from irritated skin, she strongly promotes the use of healthy skin care and believes in investing into one’s skin the most. More so than makeup.

The Australian-born supermodel is currently in partnership with brands like Arbonne, Sinner Beauty and the Award Winning Drunk Elephant. (See her latest Beauty Video here: https://www.instagram.com/tv/B65e86qh9wU/?igshid=idmpugfdn7tt)

Of course, she inspires to do much more and has stated that she is working on a number of Beauty & Fashion projects, designed to ‘stun’ but also inform her audience of what is available, and affordable in the wider market.

“I love hair, makeup, fashion and I am super passionate about skin care. I want to inspire men and women when it comes to putting together a nice wardrobe or doing an effective skin care routine,” she says.

Miss Shojai is also working on her new Reality Web series, scheduled to commence March/April this year. The series will focus on Jasmin’s modelling, acting and personal life. And will showcase exclusive behind the scenes experiences.

“Viewers will get to see more of me, almost like another side to me that they don’t often get to see on social media,” says the star

Fans can now head and subscribe to ‘Jasmin Shojai Tv’ at www.dailymotion.com/JasminShojaiTv where they can view her most recent videos. The Reality Show will be exclusive to the Daily Motion.

Meanwhile in the modelling world, Miss Shojai has been brought back into one of the globe’s hottest magazines, to show off her latest looks and thoughts.

America’s Maxim has recently interviewed the star in ‘What a Beautiful Woman Wants’ and it is a MUST SEE!

It’s no surprise that she is being adored all over the world, particularly in North America where her career has really flourished.

Read her interview with Maxim here

We absolutely adore Jasmin! We are always looking forward to what the star is up to! Want to keep up with her latest adventures? Follow this gorgeous supermodel on Instagram and Twitter!

