Auto: How to Finance an Extensive Car Repair

While no one wants to think about a serious car repair, it can and does happen. It might be a car accident, or worse, an engine rebuild, and if you find yourself in a position where you don’t have the funds to get the car fixed, that puts you in a bad position. You can’t give the mechanics a thumbs up until you know you have the money to pay for the rebuild, which is never going to be cheap, and in such a situation, you are advised to search online for a lender who offers car repair loans.

Online Finance Providers

Luckily for Australian car owners, Nimble offers automotive repair financing, and with same-day approval, you can get the repair started. Indeed, in many cases, the borrower has the funds in their account on the same day they applied for the loan, which enables you to speed up the repair. A few hundred dollars is not easy to find at the drop of a hat, and regardless of the cost, if you talk to a car repair loan specialist, repairs can begin almost immediately.

Getting a Repair Estimate

This is the first thing to do, and if your engine blew up while on the road (usually the case), you will need to ask the garage to recover the vehicle, and you should not delay to have this done, as your car could cause an accident. Once the car is safely at the garage, then you can ask them to prepare a repair estimate and this will help you to decide on the loan amount, then you can apply to the online lender. Such situations can be very stressful, as this blog highlights how stress can affect a man’s life.

Additional Aspects

While the car is having major repair work, if there are other minor issues, you might as well have them added to the list. It might be a window that doesn’t open, or a leaking radiator, whatever needs fixing should be added to the list and when you get your car back, it will be in perfect condition. If you have a few dents and scratches, have them fixed at the same time, and with the repayments spread over a few months, the repairs are affordable.

Repayment Options

We all have different commitments and lifestyles, and the online lender understands this and has numerous repayment plans, so you can choose the one that best meets your needs. Another thing worth considering is that the repair bill might be more than the value of the car, and in such a case, you would be wiser to get what you can for the vehicle as it stands and apply for a car purchase loan and get a decent car. If you would like information on responsible lending, here is a government link.

Expensive auto repairs seem to arrive when we least expect and if the repair estimate is more than your account balance, it is time to search online for a specialist lender who can facilitate a loan quickly. This is even more important if your car is also your livelihood, and in such a case, it is imperative that you get back on the road as soon as possible.

