Singer and Noted Instagrammer Kevin Keew Releases a New Single, “Brazilian Style”

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















England’s own Kevin Keew’s new single “Brazilian Style” pays tribute to the Latin country’s unique and amazing musical heritage, featuring Samba, Bailey Funk, and the dance craze “Passinho dos Maloka.”

Singer, model, and an influencer with 841K followers on Instagram, Keew is in love with all things Brazilian, and his new hit is catchy, memorable, and infectious to any crowd. “Brazilian Style,” available now on Spotify, gets its inspiration from the Portuguese proverb, “Tudo junto e misturado,” that translates, “All together and mixed up.” That, says Kevin, “is what Brazilian Style is all about!”

With a music video to premiere soon featuring local, Brazilian choreography and talent, Kevin is excited for the audience, who will want to breakdance to the rhythm of the Samba and EDM style, which fuels the song. “Brazilian Style” is also a love letter to Brazil, where a love of local food, great music, and a good time unifies the people—and they happen to be what Kevin finds most appealing. The song is also a wish for the world, that it would have love and peace reverberate through every city and town!

A fan of EDM, pop, and trap music, Kevin Keew recorded his first song and its accompanying music video “Baile Funk from Brazil” at the age of five. The song quickly became a hit and pushed him to Instagram fame, drawing in hundreds of thousands of fans. Brazilian influence and dance has been prominently featured in his songs and videos since.

Brazilian, Portuguese, and British, Kevin has modeled in over twenty countries, and this has inspired him to observe and learn how people express themselves, how they might enjoy his music through dance and interpretation, and, most importantly, how they use it to give a voice to the voiceless—namely, children who’ve been survivors of abuse. His music is his art, and art in the service of society best reflects his way of doing things!

Guided by a strong set of values, Kevin’s family has always sought to impart within him guidance and inspiration from different philosophers and thinkers throughout the ages. In reference to his care of those children his age, Kevin is guided by the anti-slavery words of William Wilberforce, “let it not be said that I was silent when they needed me.” This inspiration encourages him and others to be proactive in his care and compassion for others around the world. Other sources of inspiration for young performer Kevin include a James Cook quote that, as his age, has seen him set trends and accomplish great things with his art, “do just once what others say you can’t do, and you will never pay attention to their limitations again.”

For more information, please visit the YouTube video https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw5B-Z55IfDrMV6Z3gREZTQ/.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

