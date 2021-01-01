INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















We live in a world where owning a car is more of a necessity rather than a luxury. It is of great help, especially if you need to run multiple errands during the day. This is also the case if you have children to drop to school and go to work, which is a couple of miles away.

A broken car is a huge hindrance to the smooth running of these errands. As such, ensuring that your car is always in top-notch condition is vital.

In this article, we are going to highlight the various maintenance tips to ensure your car serves you for longer.

Adhere to the maintenance schedule on the car’s manual

When you purchase your car, it comes with a maintenance schedule written in the owner’s manual. From the engine to the remanufactured transfer case, the manufacturer will give you a time frame in which all the car parts need servicing. By strictly adhering to these recommendations, your car is bound to serve you for longer.

Drive carefully

Driving carefully is not only for your safety but for the car’s too. For instance, as a car owner, you should avoid accelerating your engine too fast during start-up. Also, as you drive, look for instances when you can give your engine time to rest. You can do this by shifting to neutral when caught up in a jam or at a red light. By doing so, your engine cools down, ensuring longevity.

Always check your tire pressure

The importance of proper tire pressure cannot be over-emphasized. Tires play a huge role in the safety of our car. It is for this reason that you should cultivate a habit of always checking the tire pressure.

Tires that are under or over-inflated are a safety hazard. Over-inflated tires are the number one culprits responsible for tire bursts. Under-inflated tires, on the other hand, will not stop as well.

As the vehicle moves, tire pressure will change with fluctuating temperatures. It is for this reason that it is advisable to always check the tire pressure. To get an accurate reading, make sure you check the pressure before you start moving around; when the tires are still cold.

Regularly check oil levels

Motor oil plays an integral role in the proper functioning of your car. It is used to lubricate all the moving parts of the vehicle. An inadequate amount of motor oil causes a car’s moving parts to grind, causing friction which is detrimental to the car’s longevity. Checking oil levels is simple. All you need to do is open your car’s bonnet, insert a dipstick into the oil chamber, and read it. Your manufacturer’s manual has detailed instructions on how to do so.

Also, the manual contains instructions on how often you should add oil. In case you notice leakages, immediately have it checked by a reputable mechanic.

Wash your car regularly

Since most cars are used daily, they are subjected to dirt, debris, and other particles. In the rainy season, the exterior of the car is exposed to acid rain which might eat away the paint. Also, insects that gain access into the car’s interior might eat away the seats, wires, and metal. It is for this reason that cleaning your car regularly is advised.

The detrimental effects of having a dirty car will not show immediately. However, over time, the car might have visible signs of damage which affects its resale value.

Additionally, car owners are advised to refrain from turning their cars into garbage bins. If you have children, teach them the proper way to dispose of leftover snacks to ensure your car does not look like a dumpster. Unfortunately, leftover crumbs of food attract rodents which can wreak havoc on your car.

Do not forget the battery

One of the major tell-tale signs that your car’s battery has a problem is when your car takes long to start. Over time, batteries may lose power, prompting a replacement.

Unless you have the necessary skills and experience, batteries are potentially dangerous and should only be serviced or replaced by a certified mechanic. During your regular service, your mechanic will remove the battery caps and check if the plates are fully immersed in the battery fluid. In case your battery has non-removable caps, the mechanic will check the indicator on the case to see whether there is cause for alarm, and take appropriate action.

It is advisable to invest in a battery charger. Battery chargers boost the performance of the battery and also ensures longevity.

