Bake Some Traditional Italian Christmas Cookies With Authentic Recipes

Are you a foodie who wants to do something different this Christmas? We generally order almost everything for the local bakeries whether it a cake, cookies, candies or chocolates. Rather than ordering sweets from a baker, it’s better to try your skills with our tested recipes. Preparing cookies at home is not rocket science, even you may also have tried it. What about Italian cookies in Christmas style. We’re talking about adding some creativity in your baking methods and bringing Italian flavors. Italian cookies are difficult to find and also we don’t know which is an authentic brand. No need to order Italian cookies online if you have the right recipes as we are mentioning below.

A quick recipe to bake Pizzelles

Pizzelles are among the thinnest wafer-like cookies that everyone loves to munch. However, we never try to bake them at home. Pizzelles are the traditional Italian cookies suitable for munching on a Christmas holiday with family. It gets ready in just a few minutes and most of the ingredients must be already available in your kitchen. Let’s start with the recipe.

Ingredients

Flour (3 ½ cups)

Melted shortening (half cup)

Eggs (6)

White sugar (1 ½ cup)

Vanilla extract (1 teaspoon)

Crushed Anise seeds (1 teaspoon)

‘Baking powder (2 teaspoons)

Directions to prepare

Total time:- 20 minutes approximately

Total servings:- 60

Calories:- 80

(You nee Pizzelle iron rather than an oven for making these cookies)

Take a bowl and mix flour with baking powder in it. Add all six eggs and sugar in the dry flour and mix all ingredients in a stand mixer. When it turns into a batter, add the shortening, vanilla extract and anise seeds to prepare a batter. Preheat the Pizzelle iron and drop the batter inside. Bake them for around 40 seconds and allow them to cool down.

Traditional Italian Biscotti

Biscotti is another popular variant of traditional Italian Christmas cookies known for its crispiness. Scroll down to know how to bake it easily at home.

Ingredients

All-purpose flour (3 ¼ cups)

Eggs (2)

White sugar (1 cup)

Vegetable oil (½ cup)

Baking Powder (1 tablespoon)

Anise oil (3 drops)

Preparation Method

Total time:- 40 minutes

Total servings:- 42 servings

Calories:- 80 cal

Take a bowl and mix ingredients including beaten eggs, sugar, oil and anise oil drops thoroughly. Add flour and baking powder and stir them all together in a mixer to form a dough. Divide the dough into two equal portions and roll them. Use a parchment paper to grease cookies sheet and place the rolls on it. Bake the rolls in a preheated oven for around 30 minutes until they become golden brown. Take out and place them on a cooling rack. Slice the roll like a bread loaf and again bake them for the next 5-6 minutes. Your biscottis are ready to serve.

Similar to these two options, you can also try puff pastry cookies. Always make sure that your oven is preheated accordingly before putting the batter inside for perfect baking results. It is advisable to buy a cooling rack, especially for cookies because they need proper ventilation from both sides. Never increase the amount of flour against other ingredients if you want perfect flavors. Cookies are not only meant for Christmas occasion but you can also keep them spare for guests. After baking and cooling, keep them in an airtight jar to use longer.

