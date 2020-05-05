Beautiful Lakes near Toronto Not to Miss

Toronto is one of the most populous cities in Canada. It has a 29-mile-long waterfront shoreline on Lake Ontario. The Port Lands and Toronto Islands extend into the lake, a little distance away from the downtown. Although Lake Ontario is great and pretty close, if you want to try something new, then here are some pretty and beautiful Lakes near Toronto which you can drive to.

Marmoraton Mine

120 ft of limestone was blown up to set up the Marmoraton Mine. After mining 1.3 tons of ore it closed in 1973. But it left behind a gaping hole which filled up with underground springs and rainwater. This is how the lake here was created. Although it is a lake, there are no amenities here and you need to be prepared for that. All you can do is swim and jump into the water for fun, which is pretty good too.

McCarston’s Lake

Located in the Mono Cliffs Provincial Park, the McCarston’s Lake is on the Niagara Escarpment. You can hike all you want, and you will not see other people crowding the area. You can go rock climbing and spelunking and then cool off at the lake. It is located in the lush green park that will make you feel refreshed.

Lake Huron

Lake Huron, on the shores of the Georgian Bay, is two hours away from Toronto. The Wasaga Beach here in the Wasaga Beach Provincial Park is pretty well kept. There is a 14 km long stretch of white sand and the water is shallow and warm. There are beachside beer vendors and plenty of space for you to play in and soak up the sun. There are 8 beach areas around from which you can choose your spot. You can even hire a Party Bus Toronto if you want to take a large group.

Trout Lake Park

Trout Lake is a great place if you want to go scuba diving locally. A lot of artefacts are sunk in the Trout Lake such as airplanes, shipwrecks and mine shafts. You can dive off a cliff or just relax on the beach with a beer. There are options for barbeque, playing your own music and you can also bring your own raft to float here. This is a quirky place and it is cold all year round. But if there is a heatwave then this is the best place to go for an outing.

Muskoka

The Muskoka area lies two hours to the north of Toronto. There are three main lakes here – Lake Joseph, Lake Rosseau and Lake Muskoka. When you think of Muskoka you think of steamboats and cruises. It was explored in the 19th century and now has cottages on the shores and steamboats on the lakes. The largest of the three is Lake Muskoka and it is known for its open views, calm waters and islands that dot the water body. You can rent a cottage on the shores to best enjoy what this area has to offer.

Lake of Bays

The Lake of Bays is a popular hotspot that lies 20 minutes away from Muskoka and around two and a half hours away from Toronto. The name comes from multiple coves and inlets that exist here. It is much less crowded than Muskoka and there are fewer boathouses. It has a natural shoreline that you can enjoy the views from. There is also a golf facility if you are into it and it is one of the most beautiful Lakes near Toronto.

Kawartha Lakes

The Kawartha Lakes are only an hour and a half away from Toronto. They are closer than most lakes in the list and you can take a trip from downtown Toronto anytime you want. There are a lot of experiences, sights and activities near the Kawartha Lakes. Each of the lakes is unique and has natural beauty around it. You can take a boat ride, sail or kayak in these pristine lakes. Some of them even have an untouched wilderness.

