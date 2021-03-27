Pensacola is known for its beautiful crystal clear beaches and sugary sands; it is rightfully bragged by the locals because of the untouched beauty. People love to travel with family as it has earned top family tourist attractions in the world. Make reservations with Southwest Airlines Official Site to Pensacola and create the best memories with your family.

Relax by the Beaches and experience the quiet waters

Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key area on the Gulf island, which is the longest stretch and has been protected by the seashores of the United States. You can play sports on the sandy beaches, relax by the waters and also play in the water as there are no waves, no tidal currents, and perfect for kids.

Visit Amusement Parks and create amazing memories

Families love to visit Sam Fun CIty for games and rides, water rides, and bumper boats. It also is loved by locals and especially enjoyed by people who want to get their adrenaline pumped. Fast Eddies Fun is for batting cages, mini-golf areas, and balloon games.

Family Hangouts at the Beach Boardwalk

The Pensacola Beach Boardwalk is visited by everyone, locals and visitors, and is usually bustling with the crowd who want to visit cafes and shops. Te also hosts festivals, events, and other significant programs. Plaza de Luna is also around the street, loved by families, and it also is safe for kids.

Science Fun and centers for discovering the inner child in you

Pensacola MESS is downtown, designed for fun science activities, and loved by kids. You can also visit Emerald Coast, which is filled with more than 2000 displays, includes a discovery roo, animal presentations, and so much more.



Adventure is a must when you visit Pensacola

If you wish to be adventurous, you can do ghost hunting tours in the Pensacola Lighthouse and Museum for ages above 12 and are really scary. Lighthouse is also a training ground, so you can also try your hand on flight simulations.

Historical sights and archaeological adventures.

You can visit historical places like Fort Pickens, Fort Barrancas where you can learn about the different periods and colonial days. You can explore archaeological sites where your historical loving side will definitely light up.

Daredevils Adventures where adrenaline is going to pump you up!

You can engage yourself in zip-lining and river trips; Milton also offers paddleboards, kayaking, and canoeing. Ages above three can also parasail in Pensacola beach, which is a great family activity.

Play Time at amazing mazes and trampoline parks

Perdido Key Kids has amazon mazes, lighthouses, planes, and swings which is fun for kids. You can also visit Bounce House in Davis street, and it has open play times full of inflatable slides, bouncy castles, and a play area for crawlers. Sky trampoline park has freestyle trampoline activities, and you can bounce and also is for every age group.

Gulf Breeze Zoos to be in touch with the animals

Discover and explore the Gulf Breeze Zoo is traveled by train, and you can spend time here with goats, pigs, and chickens. You can feed them and click photos, and it is loved by kids when they spend time with nature.

Delicious Food and hearty desserts

Places to visit for soul food lie Peg leg petes, they have seafood and children’s playground. Another place is Flounder Chowder, and locals recommend popcorn shrimps and chicken fingers from the kid’s menu. YOu can also visit Santa Rosa, and they offer burgers and tacos. Bubba’s sweet spot is a kid’s recommendation. For anyone who has a sweet spot, you can stroll around shaving an ice cream in your hand and visit downtown Pensacola where you will witness Victorian houses, revival houses. And Spanish architecture.

Where can you stay with your family?

Hampton Inn- You will get a beautiful view of the beach and enjoy the food at the terrace of the hotel. Surf and Sand Hotel- This hotel is loved by people who travel with families as they have a private pool, where you can spend hours. Spring Hills Suite- loved by people who want to have a luxurious time out here.



