Spotify has introduced a new and innovative way of sharing music with friends and family. A new feature called Spotify Code creates unique code and cover images for each song, album, artist, and playlist you want to share. It gives users a perfect way to share and discover creative content on Spotify. It’s as easy as taking pictures. Someone just needs to scan this Spotify code with his new camera in the Spotify app search bar to play the song instantly.

Let’s go inside and learn how Spotify Code works.

WHAT IS THE SPOTIFY CODE?

Spotify codes are "scannable" tags like QR that you can use to quickly access or share content on Spotify. It works in the same way as a QR code, but it looks completely different. Each track, artist, album, and playlist can have its own Spotify code, so there is no limit to what you can share.

HOW TO FIND A SPOTIFY CODE USING DESKTOP

While listening to a song, viewing the profile of an artist, accessing your favorite playlists, etc., Just press on the 3 tiny‘…’ dots next to the play button.

Once you have clicked the three small dots, select the sharing option from the drop-down menu. if you click the share option another drop-down menu will open, select Spotify Code.

Select Spotify Code from the drop-down menu

You’ll get a Spotify code; you can save it to your website, post it on social media, share it with your fans, or distribute it the way you like.

HOW TO FIND A SPOTIFY CODE USING THE PHONE

When you listen to a song, you look at the artist profile, access your favorite playlists, etc., Just click the three dots in the top right corner. Once you receive the Spotify code, you can save it to your website, post it on social media, share it with your fans, or distribute it the way you like.

HOW TO SCAN A SPOTIFY CODE

Scanning Spotify codes is a very easy method. Just click on the Spotify search toolbar if you need to search for artists, songs, playlists, podcasts, and more.

There is a small camera icon. This is the icon you need to click on if you want to scan Spotify codes.

Scan Spotify codes

After clicking the icon, you will be notified to access your camera and photos. Select the option Yes and you can start to scan the Spotify code. Access your Spotify camera and scan the code If you previously saved the Spotify code or received the Spotify code as an image, save it to your device and select the Spotify code in your photos instead of downloading the Spotify code directly from other devices.

