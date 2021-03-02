Since the first Air Jordan sneakers emerged several years ago, Michael Jordan fans and fashion lovers have continued to praise these shoes. There exist different models released over the years that make them unique. More so, the Retro has since come up with more Jordan items that can fit everyone’s wardrobe. With that in mind, here are the must-have Retro wardrobe items for Jordan clothing fashion lovers.

Jordan Retro 5 T-Shirt

The Jordan Retro 5 T-shirt carries the iconic look of Michael Jordan’s legacy. The shirt is quite cozy as it is designed from genuine materials. It includes cotton fabric which brings out a soft and comfortable feel. The Retro 5 shirt is designed to match the Retro 5 shoes and again adopts its name. They can be machine washed and come in various standards for better relaxation and a cozy feel. Regardless of the size, waist, chest, and pant inseam length, everyone can get to wear the Jordan Retro 5 T-shirt.

Jordan Retro 5 Shorts

Jordan Retro 5 shorts also adopt the Retro 5 shoe title and are great basketball shorts. They have a Jumpman logo on the legs coupled with a signature Jordan branding and Nike Air patch. The material combines a mix of sweat-wicking tech for enhanced comfort. More so, the shorts incorporate a Nike Flex fabric, allowing it to stretch with the side of the body. This feature allows it to become flexible depending on a range of body motion.

Jordan Retro 6 GFX Fleece Pants

These pants are an excellent fashion choice to include in the closet as it gives wearers a flaunt for being part of the Michael Jordan legacy. The Retro 6 GFX Fleece pants are super-comfy and solely designed with French Terry fabric. They include an oversize graphic originating from AJ6 to elevate a user’s fashion. The pant has an elastic waistband and cuffs, hand pockets, machine-washed and available in various sizes.

Jordan Retro 5 Jacket

Featuring a wingspan design, the Jordan Retro 5 jacket offers a great sense of style for wearers. The jacket stretches at the shoulders that extends to the sleeves. It has a Jumpman logo branding at the front, on the right sleeve. The jacket resembles the Retro 5 sneakers with a focus on the Jordan style and smooth aesthetics. It is 100% polyester, full-zip design, and with side pockets. With the jacket in the closet, wearers can experience a sense of Jordan’s fashion first-hand.

Jordan Jumpman Air Embroidered T-shirt

The t-shirt features the iconic Jumpman logo printed on the chest that gives users a natural feel of Jordan fashion. Besides the legendary look, it is 100% cotton that brings out a dry and comfortable feel while looking nice the whole day. The Jordan Jumpman Air Embroidered T-shirt integrates a ribbed neckband, giving it enhanced durability. It also includes a single-knit jersey that provides users with a soft, lightweight, and comfy feel.

Jordan Retro 11 Wavy T-Shirt

The Air Jordan 11 inspired the design and the creation of the Retro 11 Wavy T-shirt made from a soft cotton fabric. It is a perfect fit for everyday wear, including the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG. The t-shirt includes a premium silicone jock tag combined with a high-gloss graphic, identical to the AJ 11. It is 100% cotton with printed graphics and ripped cuffs suitable for a loose and roomy fit. Having this Retro item in any closet means wearers can combine it with most designs and look good all day.

Jordan Retro 3 GFX Fleece Hoodie

With a large Jumpman logo on the chest, the Retro 3 GFX Fleece hoodie can upgrade any wardrobe for an all-day style. It is a cozy and warm hoodie designed with French Terry fabric, making it lightweight, warm, and comfortable. This Retro hoodie has stretch-ribbed cuffs and a hem band suitable for a snug fit. It also involves a drawcord and toggle for adjustability and kangaroo pockets. Most Jordan fashion fans have this Retro hoodie in their closets.

Jordan Retro 4 T-Shirt

The Jordan Retro 4 T-shirt seems to center upon durability, comfort, and breathable features. It is one of Jordan’s Retro items that fashion lovers must-have because of its design and additional features. The t-shirt has a lay-flat next that sits on the neck base; hence wearers can rarely experience any form of itching or discomfort. Its design combination of cotton and polyester materials gives it a fitting nature that moves with the body shape. It makes it useful for fast games.

The Retro 4 T-shirt has iconic basketball logos; the Jumpman, Air, and Nike Swoosh. There’s also a Nike Swoosh symbol at the back that enhances the tee’s look and feel. The shirt comes in various color options, making it an excellent choice for different people, primarily basketball lovers’ closets.

Jordan Retro 6 GFX Fleece Shorts

Designed from mid-weight French Terry fabric, these Retro shorts gives wearers a unique style when strutting the streets. The Jordan Retro 6 GFX Fleece shorts have excellent breathability and bring utmost comfort. They can be machine washed and made from 80% cotton and 20% polyesters. The shorts include hand pockets to keep users warm and stash necessities anytime. For an enhanced and personalized style, they incorporate elastic waistbands and drawcord. They are also available in different colors hence suitable for different people looking to include them into the wardrobes.

Jordan Retro 6 Lightweight Jacket

This is another excellent Retro item to include in the closet as it comes with the Michael Jordan legacy. It is one of the best Retro items that is freshly woven and crafted from tough polyester fabric. The Retro 6 Lightweight jacket is suitable during cold weather because it shuns moisture and wind. In turn, it keeps users warm and dry all day. It has a soft mesh liner for ventilation and a zippered pocket to secure small necessities. Having this jacket in the closet gives users a bold Jordan fashion style.

The Jordan brand is primarily famous because of the various designs and sneaker options to fans and fashion lovers. However, several Retro products are available to enhance fashion styles for different people. Above are the best Retro items for all fashion and basketball fans to have in their wardrobes.

