One of the greatest pleasures is making your other half feel special. If you’re looking for the perfect gift for your girlfriend, consider a promise ring or, if you haven’t done so already (and of course if you are there), propose to her with the perfect ring! Not sure where to buy one or how to pick one out of the millions of options? You can buy stacking rings from HLSK for undoubtable quality and worthy rings. Here are the best rings that you can surprise your girlfriend with:

Halo ring:

The Halo design expands on the Solitaire by enclosing the center diamond with smaller, round diamonds. This shape makes the diamond appear larger and is ideal for those wishing to add a little glitter to their diamond engagement ring.





Solitaire ring:

This pattern is known as the “original” engagement ring and is a popular option among women. A solitaire ring is one with only one diamond and is popular due to its elegance and classic heritage.

Three-stoned ring:

This design contains a slightly larger central diamond flanked by two smaller stones. The concept behind these rings is that each diamond represents a different aspect of your relationship, such as the past, present, and future.

Shoulder set ring:

The shoulder set design, which features diamonds set into the band, is a unique take on the typical solitaire engagement ring. While the extra diamonds around the edge will draw attention to the center stone, they will not detract from it.

After knowing about the rings, let’s now see the important factors while you are thinking of proposing to your girl:

Talk to her parents:

Sounds old school? Yes. Is it important? Maybe. It is completely dependent on the family. If your spouse has intimated that you should ask her parents for their daughter’s hand in marriage, go ahead and do it. That isn’t to say that your partner is someone else’s property.

Make sure you both are there yet:

This may sound totally obvious, but make sure you’re both thinking about marriage before you start plotting. Discuss the future with your partner. Tell them you want to marry one day and ask whether they see a wedding in their future as well.

Plan an event:

You don’t have to throw a full-fledged engagement party, but you should have a plan in place for how the two of you should celebrate the occasion. Make a reservation at your favorite restaurant, stock the fridge with Champagne, and have a few buddies waiting in the wings.

Recording the special moment:

Whether you hire a professional photographer or rely on your potential sister-in-law and her phone, your soon-to-be fiancé(e) will appreciate the fact that you took the time to film the event. You can expect absolutely amazing reaction photos if they had no idea the proposal is coming. Although it is suggested to have all of it planned as to how do you want the occasion to be recorded because you will definitely want to watch it in the future!

