ORLANDO, FL — In what was probably the biggest and most historic week in UCF history, highlighted by the announcement of the program moving to the Big 12, culminated with a football game on September 11th against Bethune Cookman University.

On a day in which we would honor all that lost their lives or had their lives affected by the tragic attacks on 9/11/2011. Chase Stokes (UCF Alumni and Outer Banks Star) was in attendance at The Bounce House, and he was driving all the Student Section crazy. Of course, what would a game at The Bounce House be without a lightning delay to start the game. This was though thankfully only lasting about 45 minutes.





The game started out about as best as you could hope for the UCF offense as they went up and down the field in 1 minute and 18 seconds en route to an Isaiah Bowser rushing touchdown. As for the defense did not start the way they wanted to. Giving up the responding touchdown to Bethune Cookman.

All game long, the DB’s were playing too far off the receivers and giving up underneath throws all game and especially on third downs. I will speak to the fact that UCF’s front seven has been a force to reckon with all season so far allowing just 44 yards rushing in 2 games now. The downside to their front 7 is that they have not had a sack in 2 games now, but the pressure is definitely getting there.

Bowser would register four rushing TDs to bring his total to five for the season and is on pace for 30 touchdowns this season. Knights QB Dillon Gabriel threw for 312 yards on 23-36 passing and included 2 throwing TDs and 1 Rushing on a gorgeous QB Scramble for 44 yards. Dillon Gabriel 44 Yard TD run

Now, attention shifts as a short week approaches with a game on the road against Louisville. The last time UCF was in Louisville, we all remember how that ended. The Knights left there with the inside track on becoming Big East champions and a Fiesta Bowl Bid. This time around it will be the Knights who are favored as Louisville was 14-point favorites in that game in 2013.

Here is a link to my photos from the game UCF vs Bethune Cookman 9/11/2021

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

