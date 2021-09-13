With a pandemic situation, the whole world is struggling to get back on its feet. On such an occasion when businesses still demonstrate their excellence and price to the community, it’s continuously an honourable moment when they are recognised for their achievements. The Trade Zone Awards is a prestigious event within which these precious businesses are able to receive this recognition for their work. One business that has been extremely adorned at the 2021 Trade Zone Awards is Esseti NZ Ltd the home of Xcel-Arc Welding. collectively of the foremost known Welding supplier businesses in New Zealand, their continued innovation has quite attained their spot within the many classes that they were sure-fire in winning this year.

Xcel-Arc’s brand name has been steadily designed over its years of service. They are not new in the market since they have experience of more than 27 years (Since 1994) around the business and have developed a strong reputation in New Zealand. XcelArc Welding NZ, created by Esseti NZ Ltd, a NZ-owned company in Palmerston North, New Zealand.

Welding is a particularly necessary business, particularly as new technologies still develop over the years. attachment involves connecting elements in conjunction with special, high-intensity heat tools. The welding products provided by Xcel-Arc are state of the art and have revolutionised the manner that the welding industry is in a position to operate. The decades of expertise and dedication that they have, incontestable within the attachment community, is the key reason why they have therefore succeeded at this year’s Trade Zone Awards.





The team at Xcel-Arc still pioneers ways in which to boost the welding industry. They perceive simply what proportion our fashionable society depends on what they are doing and attempt to make sure that they supply solely the simplest services. As a team of honourable and trained electronic engineers, they have valuable data on the advancements that are necessary for the industry. Their expertise is crucial to the operation of the business as they will advise on aspects that appreciate arc characteristics and performance, and also the usability of the merchandise. The producing team executed the creation of this instrumentation with talent and precision, providing state of the art products for reasonable prices.

Xcel-Arc is formed by professionals from New Zealand, Australia, and China. The attachment products that this team manufactures have been verified to perform to the very best standard. Customers are unceasingly glad by how dependable they’re and the way effectively they perform welding services. Lead by head Jeff Jones, the teamwork towards optimising the technology to the maximum amount as attainable to be as safe, reliable, and usable as possible. The Xcel-Arc range includes a range of Tig, Mig, Plasma cutters, Arc, and Spot welding products and attachments. All of their devices adhere to Aus-NZ market quality.

The Trade Zone Award Ceremony is held every year. Each and every year, the Xcel-Arc team has been taking home a variety of the Trade Zone Awards. 2021 has been no exception. Throughout the year, they have continued to figure arduous and are currently reaping the rewards of their efforts. The home of Xcel-Arc achieved the following at the 2021 Trade Zone Awards,

“Supreme Supplier of the Year 2021, Supplier of the Year for Marketing & Promotion 2021

Supplier of the Year for Sales 2021, Supplier of the Year for Customer Service 2021, and

Finalist – Supplier of the Year for Logistics & Operations 2021”

The home of Xcel-Arc has received awards from the Trade Zone Awards every year since 2015. whereas some corporations win one award and believe this to be enough, but Xcel-Arc still goes on top of and on the far side to systematically prove their expertise and passion. 2021 has been one in all their most sure-fire years nonetheless at the Trade Zone Awards and there’s no question that this can solely encourage them to push further.

At the beginning of 2021, they completed their redemption program from January – and February to start 2021 with a positive touch. Many free Xcel-Arc things and welding accessories occurred free of charge in these two months, without costs. The company successfully fulfilled their attempt to promote the social media platforms, websites and Google ads during the return time.

It’s clear that Xcel-Arc has a good passion for what they are doing as an organization and what’s even higher is that this passion is clearly paying off and creating a difference within the world. Being recognised by your peers with even one award may be a vast achievement. For Xcel-Arc to win multiple annually is a testament to their toil and its benefits. The team still form the welding business with their variety of leading tools and have proven their talents time and time once more through not only solely the awards they win, but also the satisfaction of their clients.

