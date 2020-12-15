INSCMagazine: Get Social!





















LiveLife, the only supplement formulated in collaboration with a BIPOC female biochemist to meet the unique needs of women who drink alcohol with a drink-mix blend of all-natural ingredients, including plant extracts, amino acids and adaptogens. Alcohol sales have been climbing during COVID-19, so people are drinking more at home. Livelife is the first to specifically tackle the challenge of developing better drinking habits and a positive relationship with alcohol and is dedicated to helping adults drink responsibly while maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Founder Robin Bent’s ‘aha’ moment came about a year ago after receiving abnormal test results from a mammogram that led her to research how lifestyle choices contribute to the development of cancer. In its Report on Carcinogens, the Nat’l Toxicology Program of the US Dept. of Health lists consumption of alcoholic beverages as a known human carcinogen. The W.H.O. has classified alcohol as a Group 1 carcinogen, similar to arsenic, benzene and asbestos. So she set out to create a healthier way to enjoy alcohol.

Robin says, “The key to protect your body from alcohol’s harmful effects is to prevent the development of the toxic by-product, acetaldehyde, which forms when the body attempts to digest alcohol, causing short-term side effects like brain fog, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain and anxiety, as well as long term side effects like DNA damage. The main ingredient in LiveLife, Hovenia Dulcis extract, is our source of dihydromyricetin (DHM). Studies show that DHM helps the liver process alcohol quickly, which enables the body to eliminate the alcohol from your body before it can do any damage.”

livelifenaturals.com

More about Robin Bent:

Robin Martell Bent is the Founder and CEO of Uncompromised Goods, a direct to consumer supplements company leveraging the latest scientific research to reinvent the way adults enjoy alcohol. Prior to Uncompromised Goods, Robin spent over a decade managing marketing teams at leading software and insurance companies. She is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and The Ohio State University.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

