BIPOC Female Launches Pipe and Vintage Accessories that Make Bongs a Lifestyle Piece

Angela states, “Smoking cannabis is a ritual, and your pipes + accessories are an integral part of it. Similarly to how crystal cut whiskey glasses are proudly displayed on bar shelves, cannabis pipes, bongs + joint accessories should be too. I was looking for the perfect bong – chic and high-functioning – and I couldn’t find one, so I made one. Meet Mimi.”

Every week or so, Elevate Jane releases a collection of 25-50 vintage sets that include a new glass joint holder, pipe, or bong, and it’s perfectly paired with vintage piece(s) – ashtray, rolling tray, or both. The shop also carries vegan hemp wick, cannabis leaf kitchen tools, art-centered magazines, and one-of-a-kind pieces you won’t find in your typical smoke shop.

This weekend’s vintage drop is centered around locally-blown glass ‘Lady J’ joint holders (in the shape of a woman’s silhouette) paired with vintage Murano ashtrays, known to be of the highest quality of glass made in Venice, Italy.

For more information, please visit the below-

www.elevatejane.com

@elevatejane



