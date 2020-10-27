Never Freeze at Work Again with Lined Scrubs by Silver Lining

Tiffany says “As a dentist, I was used to wearing leggings and long sleeve shirts under my scrubs every day. With a 1 hour commute to work, the leggings would constantly dig into my stomach and I had to adjust my scrubs because they would slide over the leggings. I looked for warmer options so I could ditch the layers, but there weren’t any! I worked with designers and manufacturers for over a year to come up with the perfect fabric combinations to make a completely lined garment that wouldn’t look bulky at all and would keep you warm at work without causing you to overheat, and I think we nailed it!”
The company donates a portion of proceeds to Operation Warm, which provides new coats for kids in need. Silver Lining is expanding sizing to include petite and tall length pants in the Fall and a mandarin collar lined top and jogger style lined scrub pants, which will be a bamboo mixed fabric.
