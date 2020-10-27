Never Freeze at Work Again with Lined Scrubs by Silver Lining

Doctor’s offices are notoriously known for freezing temperatures and workers are left to wear layers under medical scrubs to stay warm. Enter

, a stylish alternative without the bulky layers, combining high quality fabrics with the comfort of a pair of PJ’s. Founder

began researching the best fabric combinations and popular styles among healthcare professionals. As a dentist who was consistently cold at work, Tiffany was looking for warm scrubs and alas, found nothing. So

she created her own solution by integrating her own fabric into the uniforms. Mainstream medical scrubs consist of thin, breathable fabric that allows cold air in. Silver Lining scrubs are both breathable and thicker so you can skip the layers and not overheat.