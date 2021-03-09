Fashion expert Brandon Hunt aka B.Hunt has worked with celebrity clients like Dani Leigh, Lance Gross, Tara Wallace, Bishop Don, Robyn Hood, and Stevie Mackey. Launching his career as a model for Reebok, Brandon ultimately was drawn to the behind-the-scenes world of fashion, so he began styling and designing, being featured in PHX Fashion Week in 2016 and winning Best Stylist in Arizona.

Offering men’s and women’s clothing and accessories as well as styling services ranging from fashion shows, photoshoot, personal and celebrity styling and more, Brandon originally started as a buy-sale and trade vintage store, which has grown to a full-fledged brand, even offering kids clothing with exclusive styling services for busy moms that don’t have time to shop for their kids.

Brandon says, “I wanted to create something that was classic and universal. I want people to feel accepted and leave my footprint. I have a love for fashion and helping others to feel good about themselves. I want to serve people and create a VIP experience for all. We need to accept change and difference amongst our peers and find a common ground, allowing fashion to be the bridge.”

The one-stop-shop for everything you could imagine: livintageapparel.com

Facebook: Livintage Apparel/ Brandon Hunt

Instagram @livintageapparel @officialbhunt

https://youtu.be/B_dNP3d2ZcQ

https://youtu.be/t0qx1IlFGs8

“We are Black History!”

More about:

Brandon is a multi-talented celebrity wardrobe stylist and designer, personal shopper, and CEO of Livintage Apparel. He is known for his close attention to detail, eclectic taste in fashion, and versatility in being able to style anyone. B.Hunt began his career as a freelance runway model working for Reebok in Phoenix, Arizona, doing local runway shows and traveling to New York. In 2015, Brandon launched Livintage Apparel, as an online fashion source. He turned his focus to wardrobe styling, working for himself and helping others to style photoshoots, while also building his clientele for personal styling. In 2016, Phoenix Fashion Week featured Livintage in a styling competition, where he won 1st prize as best stylist in Arizona. He has since styled looks for the Country Music Awards, worked with a number of celebrities, and most recently styled on the “Be Yourself Tour” with DaniLeigh.

